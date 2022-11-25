How to Watch Qatar vs. Senegal in the 2022 FIFA World Cup

The 2022 FIFA World Cup is underway.

So far, we’ve seen an upset in the Group A standings following Qatar’s debut battle against Ecuador. In the opening match of the tournament, Ecuador soared to a 2-0 victory over the host nation, and this match against Senegal is the first time Qatar will be returning to the pitch since.

Here’s everything you need to know about this Group A match of the tournament:

When is Qatar vs. Senegal in the 2022 FIFA World Cup?

Qatar and Senegal will face off on Friday, Nov. 25.

What time is the Qatar vs. Senegal World Cup match?

Kickoff for Qatar-Senegal is set for 4 p.m. local time in Qatar, which is 8 a.m. ET and 5 a.m. PT.

How to watch the Qatar vs. Senegal match

The game will be broadcast on Fox Sports 1 in English and Telemundo in Spanish.

How to stream Qatar vs. Senegal match online

The game can be streamed online on FOXSports.com, the FOX Sports app or on Peacock (Spanish).