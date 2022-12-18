Lionel Messi Gives Argentina Lead in Extra Time of World Cup Final

Who else?

Lionel Messi put Argentina on top 3-2 over France in the 2022 FIFA World Cup Final on Sunday on a chaotic sequence in the 108th minute.

Lautaro Martinez's strike was just kept out by Hugo Lloris, but the loose ball found Messi for the goal.

There was initially a concern that Martinez was offside when he received the pass on the edge of the box, but the goal stood as he was just onside.

Messi, who scored a penalty in the 23rd minute, collected his seventh goal of the tournament as the ball evidently passed the line.