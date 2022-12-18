Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi Gives Argentina Lead in Extra Time of World Cup Final

It was Messi's second goal of the game

By Sanjesh Singh

Messi
Who else?

Lionel Messi put Argentina on top 3-2 over France in the 2022 FIFA World Cup Final on Sunday on a chaotic sequence in the 108th minute.

Lautaro Martinez's strike was just kept out by Hugo Lloris, but the loose ball found Messi for the goal.

There was initially a concern that Martinez was offside when he received the pass on the edge of the box, but the goal stood as he was just onside.

Messi, who scored a penalty in the 23rd minute, collected his seventh goal of the tournament as the ball evidently passed the line.

