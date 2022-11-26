Lionel Messi's Long-distance Shot Opens Scoring for Argentina vs. Mexico

Who else?

Struggling to break down Mexico’s 5-3-2 low block for 63 minutes, it was Lionel Messi that broke the deadlock in the 64th minute with a strike from outside the box for Argentina.

Ángel Di Maria cut back to his left foot to deliver the pass to Messi from the right flank, and the Argentine star used a sliver of space to send it past Guillermo Ochoa in the bottom right corner.

Messi now has two World Cup goals to his name in Qatar after scoring a penalty kick against Saudi Arabia in their Group C opener, but the Green Falcons’ stunningly came back to upset La Albiceleste 2-1 that put them at risk of being eliminated against El Tri.

However, it’s so far so good for the Argentines with Messi’s goal giving them extra cushion ahead of their Group C finale against Poland on Wednesday.

In total, Messi now has eight goals in 20 World Cup appearances.