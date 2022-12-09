Neymar's Extra Time Goal Gives Brazil Breakthrough, Ties Pelé Record

After more than 100 minutes of narrow misses and blocked shots, Brazil finally found the back of the net in stoppage time of the first extra time period.

It was Neymar -- of course -- who delivered the artistic goal for the South American nation.

Teammate Lucas Paquetá snuck the ball through a pack of defenders to the Brazilian star, who showed his footwork to get past Croatian goalkeeper Dominik Livaković. Once he cleared Livaković , it was one quick shot threaded through a narrow window to find the back of the net.

Livaković had been heroic for Croatia up to that point, making 10 saves and fending off a stacked Brazilian offensive unit.

Neymar's extra time goal brings his international total to 77, tying Pelé for the most goals ever by a Brazilian.