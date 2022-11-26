Piotr Zieliński Scores Poland's First Goal at 2022 World Cup

Robert Lewandowski is still awaiting his first career World Cup goal, but he finally showed up on the scoresheet on soccer’s biggest stage.

The two-time reigning Best FIFA Men’s Player assisted Piotr Zieliński in the 39th minute of Poland’s Group C match against Saudi Arabia on Saturday.

Lewandowski had an initial chance close to the net, turned around and found an open Zieliński in the box. Zieliński did the rest, giving Poland its first goal of the 2022 tournament and a 1-0 lead.

Lewandowski and Zieliński are both appearing in their second World Cup for Poland. The team had a swift exit from the 2018 competition in Russia and are aiming to bring Poland to the knockout stage for the first time since 1986.

Poland took its 1-0 lead into halftime thanks to Zieliński’s goal and a sensational play by goalkeeper Wojciech Szczęsny to block a Saudi Arabian penalty kick in first-half stoppage time.

Poland already has one point in the Group C table thanks to a draw against Mexico on Tuesday. The team will close out Group C play on Wednesday against Argentina.