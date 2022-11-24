Top Three Moments From Day 5 of 2022 World Cup

Thanksgiving brought another action-packed day of FIFA World Cup soccer.

The Day 5 slate in Qatar began with Switzerland edging out Cameroon 1-0. Following a match that saw just one goal, Uruguay and South Korea combined for zero scores in a 0-0 draw.

The scoring finally picked up in the third game of the day, as Portugal held on for a 3-2 victory over Ghana despite some late drama -- including a blunder from goalkeeper Diogo Costa in the final seconds that nearly cost Portugal the win.

In the fourth and final game, Richarlison powered heavyweight Brazil to a 2-0 victory over Serbia.

From a goal non-celebration to a record goal and a world-class goal, here were the top three moments from Thursday's fixtures:

Switzerland's Breel Embolo doesn't celebrate his goal

The only goal scored in the Switzerland-Cameroon match was by a player born in Cameroon. But it was Switzerland that came out on top with the victory.

In the 48th minute, Switzerland forward Breel Embolo converted a chance right in front of Cameroon's net. But Embolo didn't emphatically celebrate the score against his country of birth.

Embolo was born in Cameroon and lived there until he was 5 years old, when he then moved to France with his mother. His mother met her future husband, a Swiss national, while there and moved to Switzerland with her children shortly after. Embolo has owned a Swiss passport since 2014 and ultimately decided to play his international career with Switzerland over Cameroon.

“I would have liked him to be on my side, but that’s not the way it went,” Cameroon coach Rigobert Song said postgame, via the Associated Press.

Ronaldo makes history with penalty kick

Cristiano Ronaldo has made a ton of off-field headlines in recent weeks over his strife with Manchester United. But just days after having his contract terminated by Man United, Ronaldo was back to adding to his legendary status on the pitch.

After winning a penalty for Portugal, Ronaldo drilled home a goal from the spot to break the scoreless tie in the 65th minute.

The strike gave Ronaldo at least one goal at five different World Cups, something no other male player has ever done. He and Marta of Brazil are the only soccer players to achieve the feat.

Ronaldo, who was emotional pregame during the playing of Portugal's national anthem, is now up to eight career World Cup goals.

Richarlison dazzles with stunning scissor-kick goal

Brazil-Serbia turned out to be 'The Richarlison Show.'

First, the Brazilian forward opened the scoring in the 62nd minute with a goal off a rebound from Vinicius Jr.'s shot.

Then, Richarlison scored what might be the best goal of the 2022 World Cup so far with a stunning scissor kick in the 73rd minute.

There's still a ton of soccer to be played in Qatar, but that one is going to be tough to top.