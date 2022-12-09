Unbelievable Brazil-Croatia World Cup Match Sends Twitter Into Frenzy

What's a World Cup without an incredible match?
Fans got a front-row seat to an unbelievable quarterfinals clash on Friday between World Cup favorites Brazil and Croatia.
But it was Croatia who came out victorious, defeating Neymar and Brazil 4-2 in a penalty shootout after playing out a 1-1 draw in 120 minutes. Brazil has now lost in the quarterfinals for the fourth time in the last five tournaments and Croatia is on to another semifinal appearance.
It all started with Neymar, who scored a breakthrough goal in extra time on the pitch to give Brazil the 1-0 lead.
Just 12 minutes later, Bruno Petkovic responded with a goal of his own -- equalizing the game at 1-1, and sending it to a penalty shootout.
World Cup 2022
Coverage of the 2022 World Cup
Immediately, social media went into a frenzy after the shocking ending:
"What a game" began to trend on Twitter, and what a game it was. Croatia came out victorious after knocking down four penalty kicks to Brazil's two.
Even New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick made sure to catch the thrilling finish.
After booking their ticket to the World Cup semifinals, Croatia will turn their attention to their upcoming match against the winner of the Argentina-Netherlands game.