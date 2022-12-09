Unbelievable Brazil-Croatia World Cup Match Sends Twitter Into Frenzy

What's a World Cup without an incredible match?

Fans got a front-row seat to an unbelievable quarterfinals clash on Friday between World Cup favorites Brazil and Croatia.

But it was Croatia who came out victorious, defeating Neymar and Brazil 4-2 in a penalty shootout after playing out a 1-1 draw in 120 minutes. Brazil has now lost in the quarterfinals for the fourth time in the last five tournaments and Croatia is on to another semifinal appearance.

It all started with Neymar, who scored a breakthrough goal in extra time on the pitch to give Brazil the 1-0 lead.

Just 12 minutes later, Bruno Petkovic responded with a goal of his own -- equalizing the game at 1-1, and sending it to a penalty shootout.

Immediately, social media went into a frenzy after the shocking ending:

Brazil fans in Rio de Janeiro went WILD for Neymar's goal 🇧🇷🎉 #WorldCupWatchParty pic.twitter.com/FTxx9LkbeS — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) December 9, 2022

Unreal from Croatia to equalize four minutes from time. Petkovic shot deflected by Marquinhos past Alisson. Penalties to come? — Subscribe to GrantWahl.com (@GrantWahl) December 9, 2022

That goal was genuinely all Neymar, talk about putting your team on your back. — ًE. (@UtdEIIis) December 9, 2022

NEYMAR GOAL OF THE TOURNAMENT!!! — Nick (@NickRTFM) December 9, 2022

Croatia to Neymar after first goal:



Just dey play, dey play!!!! — 𝙵𝚒𝚗𝚎𝚋𝚘𝚢 ✞𝚞𝚗𝚍𝚎 👑🇺🇸 (@fineboytunde_) December 9, 2022

Neymar when Croatia clutched the equalizer: pic.twitter.com/CktUCnzgpD — MacMally 🍀 (@MacMallyMMA) December 9, 2022

GOAALLLL!!!!!



Croatia won’t go down like that, what a game🔥🔥😁😁#Qatar2022 — Ibukun Aluko (@IbkSports) December 9, 2022

"What a game" began to trend on Twitter, and what a game it was. Croatia came out victorious after knocking down four penalty kicks to Brazil's two.

What. A. Game. Croatia is relentless!!!!! Their leader Modric is amazing!! #FIFAWorldCup — GIUSEPPE ROSSI (@GiuseppeRossi22) December 9, 2022

What a game! Croatia vs Brazil !

Damn🔥💯 — Trae Young (@TheTraeYoung) December 9, 2022

What a game !! Brazil 🇧🇷 so unlucky ! If it’s not your day it’s not your day !! Croatia keeping there’ cool in pressure time ! #BrazilCroatia #FIFAWorldCup2022 — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) December 9, 2022

What a game….congrats Croatia….and what great goal keeping by Dominik Livaković…just spectacular stuff…#CroatiaVsBrazil #FIFAWorldCup — Hemant Yadav (@HemantY53460452) December 9, 2022

And they got the job done!!! WHAT A GAME 🇭🇷👏🏾 https://t.co/E58tYsOJ2P — 𝗦𝗪𝗔𝗣𝗢𝗡🇦🇷 (@swaponofficial) December 9, 2022

Even New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick made sure to catch the thrilling finish.

Bill Belichick was last to arrive at #Patriots practice, two minutes after Croatia upset Brazil on PKs.



As media passed him on the way out, I asked if he caught the finish. Big smile.



“How ‘bout that?” — Andrew Callahan (@_AndrewCallahan) December 9, 2022

After booking their ticket to the World Cup semifinals, Croatia will turn their attention to their upcoming match against the winner of the Argentina-Netherlands game.