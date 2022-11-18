Which Countries Has FIFA Selected as World Cup Hosts Prior to Qatar 2022?

The 2022 FIFA World Cup is less than a week away, and this will be Qatar’s debut in the limelight as the first Middle Eastern country to serve as tournament host.

The quadrennial men’s international soccer extravaganza will feature 32 of the best teams around the world, all competing to win the title and take home the World Cup trophy.

The competition has been running for almost 100 years, and there have been a plethora of host nations that range in size from the largest (Russia) to the smallest host nation yet (Qatar).

Before the first whistle blows on the pitch, let’s take a look back at which countries have hosted the World Cup ahead of Qatar’s debut as host Sunday:

What was the first country to host the World Cup?

Uruguay hosted the inaugural World Cup tournament for FIFA, which was held in 1930. This tradition would then go on to be followed every four years for almost a century.

In addition to hosting the first ever World Cup, Uruguay also won the inaugural tournament. Uruguay’s men’s national team defeated Argentina 4-2 in the final.

What countries have hosted the World Cup?

Since the World Cup began in 1930, various nations have hosted the tournament. Here is the full list of host nations, beginning from the inaugural kickoff in Uruguay:

1930: Uruguay

1934: Italy

1938: France

1942: Canceled due to WWII

1946: Canceled due to WWII

1950: Brazil

1954: Switzerland

1958: Sweden

1962: Chile

1966: England

1970: Mexico

1974: West Germany

1978: Argentina

1982: Spain

1986: Mexico

1990: Italy

1994: United States

1998: France

2002: Japan and South Korea

2006: Germany

2010: South Africa

2014: Brazil

2018: Russia

2022: Qatar

Out of these host nations, six have won the World Cup on their own home soil.

Who is hosting the 2022 World Cup?

As mentioned above, the 2022 FIFA World Cup will be hosted by Qatar.

FIFA’s decision to grant the Middle Eastern nation a host position has been the cause of contention for the past few months, considering the country has been under scrutiny for reasons such as corruption and human rights violations against the LGBTQ+ community.

Which country will host the 2026 World Cup?

A combined North American bid will host the 2026 FIFA World Cup, including the United States, Canada and Mexico.