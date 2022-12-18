World Cup Closing Ceremony Held in Qatar Before Final

Before the World Cup Final between Argentina and France got underway, Qatar took some time to celebrate and reminisce on the past month.

The closing ceremony of the 2022 World Cup was held at Lusail Iconic Stadium before the two finalists took the field.

There were several musical performances during the ceremony, featuring artists Davido, Aisha, Ozun and GIMS. Davido and Aisha performed "Better Together," while Ozuna and GIMS sang "Arhbo."

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

With the ceremony finished, it's finally time to play some soccer.