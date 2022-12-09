World Cup Semifinals Bracket, Schedule, Teams

It is almost time for the semifinal matches of the 2022 World Cup and the stakes are higher than ever.

Fans around the world were stunned to witness Neymar & Co. go down on Friday as Brazil fell to Croatia in penalty picks to advance to the semifinals.

In the other Friday semifinal, Lionel Messi and a star-studded Argentine squad defeated the Netherlands to book the second spot in the 2022 World Cup semifinals.

The final two spots of semifinal action will be determined on Saturday as Morocco-Portugal and France-England take the quarterfinal stage.

Ahead of the action, here’s a look at the schedule for the semifinal rounds of the 2022 FIFA World Cup:

Which teams are left in the World Cup 2022?

The teams left in the 2022 World Cup are as follows:

Morocco Portugal England France Argentina Croatia

When are the semifinals at the 2022 FIFA World Cup?

The semifinals at the 2022 FIFA World Cup will be played on Dec. 13 and Dec. 14 in Qatar.

The first semifinal is between Argentina and Croatia on Dec. 13 at 2 p.m. ET at Lusail Stadium.

The other semifinal will be between the winners of Morocco vs. Portugal and England vs. France. The semifinal will be played on Dec. 14 at 2 p.m. ET at Al Bayt Stadium.

When is the Argentina vs. Croatia 2022 FIFA World Cup game?

The Argentina vs. Croatia showdown will be played on Tuesday, Dec. 13.

What time is the Argentina vs. Croatia 2022 FIFA World Cup game?

Kickoff time is slated for 2 p.m. ET, 10 a.m. PT, which is 10 p.m. locally in Qatar.

How to watch the 2022 FIFA World Cup

The games will be broadcast on FOX in English and Telemundo in Spanish.

How to stream the 2022 FIFA World Cup

The games can be streamed online on FoxSports.com, the Fox Sports app or on Peacock (Spanish).