Yale fans still proud of Bulldogs basketball run

March Madness is here, but unfortunately, Connecticut’s own Yale University won't be moving on.

Texas A&M took down Yale 80 to 71, but fans who came out and supported still say just getting to this point is an impressive feat.

"Yale did the best they could,” Carter Smith, of West Haven, said.

Not the picture-perfect ending the bulldogs were hoping for, but even still, energy was rushing through New Haven as dozens piled into The Trinity Bar to cheer on Yale.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

"Here in New Haven, supporting the local team, rocking and rolling,” Jon Petteruti, of New Haven, said.

"Huge fan of the team,” David Wallington, of New Haven, said.

This is Yale's first back-to-back March Madness appearance in history, and their eighth time making the tournament overall.

Thursday's matchup is coming off a high from last year's tournament appearance when the Bulldogs upset Auburn. It's a game fans are still talking about.

“Two back-to-back is obviously awesome, just to get here, let's root for the Bulldogs,” Jay Marsella, a Yale student, said.

Even though the Bulldogs are not moving on in this tournament, fans told us they’re also proud of Yale for winning in the Ivy League.

“It’s unfortunate the turnout, but there's always next year,” Smith said.

Fans say they're excited to keep building Yale's reputation as a sports school, one national appearance at a time in the basketball capitol of the world.

"Put us on the map, shows us that UConn isn't the only one that can ball here in Connecticut, we've got game,” Petteruti said.