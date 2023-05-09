Yale Junior Raises Diabetes Awareness With NIL Deal

By now you’ve probably heard of Name, Image and Likeness deals for college athletes. Sometimes it’s a national deal like UConn’s Paige Bueckers and Gatorade. Other times, it’s a local television ad for a mattress store.

Then there’s Yale’s Bri Carrasquillo: the junior on the women’s lacrosse team who has a NIL deal that’s not only helping herself, but others as well.

Carrasquillo was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes after her freshman year in New Haven.

“The first question I asked was ‘can I still play lacrosse?’” said Carrasquillo.

The answer was yes, but she’d have to get used to her new normal. So, Carrasquillo started using Dexcom, a continuous glucose monitor which sends real-time levels to her using an app on her phone.

That key tool to her daily life led to a partnership. Carrasquillo joined Dexcom-U in their inaugural NIL class where she’s an advocate and example for other young athletes with Type 1 diabetes.

Not to mention, it’s helped her find her own support network, too.

“It's been a great way just through like DM’ing and texting and stuff from there just to get to know everyone,” said Carrasquillo. “Everyone plays different sports and now I know that there's even people on the men's team who have diabetes which is great to just have that support system going here as well.”

Carrasquillo said it took her about two years to feel comfortable and confident monitoring her diabetes while keeping up with her schedule as a DI athlete and Ivy League student. She’s also a member of the Puerto Rican National Lacrosse team.