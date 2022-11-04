Yale Women's Hockey Aims to Top Historic Season

Yale Women’s Hockey has big plans for this season. The Bulldogs are coming off a program-best season capped with a first ever trip to the Frozen Four.

Yale lost to the No. 1 seeded Ohio last year but the team is far from disappointed.

“I wasn't sad about the loss,” said Emma Seitz, a senior defenseman. “I was more happy about where we took the program and I think we can build on it this year.”

It helps that they’re returning a lot of the talent that helped them get there.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Seitz was the ECAC defenseman of the year and junior Elle Hartje tallied 35 assists to set the program’s single-season assists record.

And as they set off on this season, don’t expect them to temper their expectations.

“I think we expect a lot of ourselves and put in the work so I think managing expectations would be counterintuitive,” said Hartje. “I think we should expect a lot from ourselves and get the job done.”