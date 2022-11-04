Yale Women's Hockey Aims to Top Historic Season

Yale Women’s Hockey has big plans for this season. The Bulldogs are coming off a program-best season capped with a first ever trip to the Frozen Four.
Yale lost to the No. 1 seeded Ohio last year but the team is far from disappointed.
“I wasn't sad about the loss,” said Emma Seitz, a senior defenseman. “I was more happy about where we took the program and I think we can build on it this year.”
It helps that they’re returning a lot of the talent that helped them get there.
Seitz was the ECAC defenseman of the year and junior Elle Hartje tallied 35 assists to set the program’s single-season assists record.
And as they set off on this season, don’t expect them to temper their expectations.
“I think we expect a lot of ourselves and put in the work so I think managing expectations would be counterintuitive,” said Hartje. “I think we should expect a lot from ourselves and get the job done.”
Sports
Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.