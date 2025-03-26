Hartford Yard Goats

$5 parking available for Yard Goats home games again this season

Dunkin' Park Hartford
Yard Goats fans will be able to park for games again this year for just $5 in certain lots and garages around Dunkin' Park.

The $5 parking will be available at six lots and garages within a block of the park.

The lots and garages include:

  • 300 Market Street
  • Saints Lot (285 Church Street)
  • 155 Morgan Street
  • 275 Windsor Street
  • MAT Garage (55 Chapel Street South)
  • Church Street Garage (200 Church Street)
Click here for more information and a map of the locations.

The discounted parking is available through a partnership with LAZ Parking, Hartford Parking Authority, and Propark, according to a news release from the Yard Goats.

Fans also have the option to take CTFastrak to games. Parking is free at CTfastrak stations in New Britain, Newington, West Hartford, and Hartford Line/Union Station.

