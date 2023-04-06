Baseball is Back With Hartford Yard Goats Kicking Off Season

Baseball is back! The Hartford Yard Goats kicked off their season Thursday at Dunkin Park against the Bowie Baysox, with thousands of fans coming out to enjoy the game.

“The people. The enthusiasm…just the whole experience overall is really great,” Julie Joyce, who lives in West Hartford, said.

An experience many across the Hartford area hold close to their heart. With the ballpark right in the middle of the city, fans have a team they can rally around.

“People are still upset about the Whalers leaving and I think by having a baseball team, especially in the warmer is a great thing to bring people in the city out,” Adam Frye, who lives in Newington, said.

The Yard Goats welcomed thousands of fans with the team making sure they get the best bang for their buck.

“We have the best staff in baseball and that makes the experience here the best in baseball,” Tim Restall, Yard Goats president, said.

One thing that has been a big hit with many fans are the faster games, all thanks to the pitch clock.

“It was really good. The days of a four-hour baseball game are long gone,” Restall said.

“I like it because it’s less time at the game and you don’t have to worry about seeing the whole game through. You’ll see the whole game through without having to spend so much time here,” Kiyneischa Morgan, who lives in Simsbury, said.

Time fans say is well worth the money.

The Yard Goats will be back at Dunkin Park to play the Baysox Friday night for the second game of a three-game homestand.