Playoffs and watch party for Yard Goats to be held in Hartford next week

The Hartford Yard Goats are heading into the playoffs for the first time since they relocated from New Britain in 2016 and a watch party will be held in Hartford on Tuesday, Sept. 17.

Hartford Yard Goats general manager Mike Abramson said fans have been waiting for the team to go to the next level for a while. Now it’s happening.

“The Hartford Yard Goats have never been in the playoffs -- this is the first time,” he said.

“The Wolf Pack have begun to fill up, again they’ve made the playoffs the past couple of years, the Athletic are doing well, they’ve made the playoffs. I feel like we’re doing our part to finally make it to the playoffs,” Abramson added.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

The first playoff game is on Sept. 17. It will be away, but it’s not yet clear who the Yard Goats will be competing against.

The Hartford Chamber of Commerce will host a watch party on Pratt Street in Hartford that night so fans can celebrate the home team here on home turf.

“Playoffs on Pratt” will start at 5 p.m. and fans will be able to watch the game on a big screen.

There will be music at 5 p.m. before the game starts, raffles, face painting and food and drink specials.

The Yard Goats will be at home on Thursday, Sept. 19 and Friday, Sept. 20. Both games will begin at 7:10 p.m.