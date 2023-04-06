Home Opener for Hartford Yard Goats Is Tonight

Baseball season is here and it’s opening day for the Hartford Yard Goats at Dunkin’ Park.

The Yard Goats are taking on the Bowie Baysox. the Baltimore Orioles affiliate, Opening pitch is at 7:10 p.m.

The Food

There are some new menu items at Dunkin’ Park.

In addition to fried Oreos, corn dogs and the mac and cheese cone, you can feast on a buffalo chicken cone, an onion ring stacker, spicy chicken sandwiched between doughnuts, spicy pickle fries, several varieties of grilled cheese and more.

2023 Hartford Yard Goat Theme Nights

Each of the 69 home games will have a promotion, theme or giveaway with post-game fireworks shows after every Saturday evening game.

April Opening Night Celebration on April 6 Bark in the Park on April 8 Most Improved Students Nights on April 18 to April 20 Irish Night on April 21

May The Office Night with Kate Flannery on May 3 Star Wars Night on May 4 Los Chivos Cinco de Mayo Celebration on May 5 Hartford Bouncing Pickles Night on May 17 Deaf Awareness Night on May 17 Tourette's Awareness Night on May 19 Marvels Defenders of the Diamond Night on May 19

June Pride Night on June 6 Video Game Night on June 7 Los Chivos Brazilian/Portuguese Celebration on June 8 Pajama Party Night on June 9 Dairy Day on June 11 Power of Ability Night on June 21 Unicorn Night on June 22 Negro League Celebration on June 23 Military Appreciation Night on June 24

July Golden Ticket Night on July 6 Breast Cancer Awareness on July 7 Biz Kids Night on July 19 First Responders Night on July 20 Whalers Alumni Weekend on July 21 and July 22

August 90s Night on August 2 Wizarding Night on August 3 Princess & Pirates Night on August 4 Faith & Family Day on August 5 Italian Night on August 16 Country Night on August 17 Strike Out Cancer in a Cape on August 18 Roberto Clemente in a Celebration on August 19 Seinfeld Night With John O'Hurley

September #HartfordHasIt Night on September 1 Organized Labor Night on September 2 Zombie Night on September 7 Pride Night on September 8 Los Chivos Night on September 9 Final Game Celebration on September 10



Several giveaways are also scheduled for this season and include kids' jerseys, hats, beanies, keychains, fanny packs and bobbleheads.

CT Native on The 2023 Roster

Your 2023 Yard Goats team includes a Connecticut native.

Nick Kuzia, a native of Seymour, will pitch for the Yard Goats.

How to Get to Dunkin' Park

Dunkin’ Park is located at 1214 Main St. in Hartford

From the West: Take Interstate 84 East to Exit 50 (Main Street). Take Exit 50 toward Main Street. Use the left lane to merge onto Chapel Street S. Turn left onto Trumbull Street. Use the middle lane to turn left onto Main Street.

From the East: Take I-84 West to Exit 50 (US-44 W/Morgan Street). Follow Interstate 91 S/Main Street. Take a slight right onto Main Street.

From the North: Take I-91 South to Exit 32A - 32B (Trumbull Street). Continue straight onto Trumbull Street.

From the South: Take I-91 North to Exit 32A - 32B (Market Street). Use the left lane to take Exit 32A-32B for Trumbull Street. Continue straight onto Trumbull Street.

ADA Parking: All lots have handicapped parking; the closest lot is 58 Chapel Street North.

Google Transit Trip Planner: Plan Your Trip to Dunkin' Park online here.

Get more details on parking and transit here.

Yard Goats Tickets

If you want to go, but have not gotten tickets, you can find them here.