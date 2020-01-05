Kids, Teen Bust Out Dance Moves for Yard Goats Dance Team Try-Outs

Kids and teens busted out all their dance moves on Sunday in hopes of being part of the Yard Goats Dance Team.

The auditions were for kids aged 10 through 18 inside Dunkin Donuts Park in Hartford.

The Hartford Yard Goats Dance Team is a part of the Yard Goats Foundation. The non-profit initiative provides different educational, scholarship and social opportunities for kids.

The dance team practices every Friday before the season to make sure their moves are sharp before the first home game of the season.

“This is an opportunity to boost self-esteem for the kids,” said Young. “It not only makes them feel better about themselves, but feel better about each other," said Executive Director of the Hartford Yard Goats Foundation Tiffany Young.

Those selected will learn different choreography and routines to perform in front of the crowd on Friday night home games.

The Yard Goats begin the 2020 season on April 9 at 7:10 p.m.