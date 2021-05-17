Masks No Longer Required for Fully Vaccinated Fans at Hartford Yard Goats Games Starting May 19

The Hartford Yard Goats announced that fully vaccinated fans will no longer be required to wear face masks at games starting May 19.

"Dear Friends, Starting on May 19th, per the latest guidance from the State of CDC, CDC and MLB lifting mask requirements, fans in attendance at Dunkin' Donuts Park will not be required to wear a mask or face covering. We encourage fans who are not fully vaccinated to wear a mask while at the ballpark. Also a friendly reminder, Dunkin Donuts Park goes to full 100% capacity on May 19th," read a team statement posted to social media.

UPDATE: New Mask Guidance at Dunkin' Donuts Park pic.twitter.com/w9WJeglLjs — Hartford Yard Goats (@GoYardGoats) May 17, 2021

On Wednesday, the governor is lifting most remaining COVID-19-related restrictions and he is also ending the indoor mask mandate for people who are fully vaccinated.

Wednesday is the day that the state of Connecticut will lift many restrictions that have been in place since the beginning of the pandemic, including size limits and social distancing rules for businesses, such as large event venues, bars and nightclubs.