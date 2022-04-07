yard goats

NBC Connecticut Celebrates Yard Goats Opening Night Friday

Hartford Yard Goats Dunkin Donuts Park 2
NBC Connecticut

Baseball is back and the Hartford Yard Goats kick off the 2022 season at home against the Binghamton Rumble Ponies Friday night.

NBC Connecticut will be at Dunkin' Donuts Park in Hartford with special coverage of Opening Night.

Join NBC Connecticut's Bob Maxon, Gabrielle Lucivero, Matt Finkel, and Caitlin Burchill for a celebration as the Yard Goats take the field for the first time this season.

From a look at what's new at Dunkin' Donuts Park this year to some of the food and fun fans can expect this year, NBC Connecticut will have everything you need to know if you're planning a trip to the ballpark this spring and summer.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

NBC Connecticut's special coverage begins Friday at 7 p.m.

This article tagged under:

yard goatsHartfordHartford Yard Goats
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather First Alert Weather Blog Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts NBCLX Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us