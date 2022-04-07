NBC Connecticut Celebrates Yard Goats Opening Night Friday

Baseball is back and the Hartford Yard Goats kick off the 2022 season at home against the Binghamton Rumble Ponies Friday night.

NBC Connecticut will be at Dunkin' Donuts Park in Hartford with special coverage of Opening Night.

Join NBC Connecticut's Bob Maxon, Gabrielle Lucivero, Matt Finkel, and Caitlin Burchill for a celebration as the Yard Goats take the field for the first time this season.

From a look at what's new at Dunkin' Donuts Park this year to some of the food and fun fans can expect this year, NBC Connecticut will have everything you need to know if you're planning a trip to the ballpark this spring and summer.

NBC Connecticut's special coverage begins Friday at 7 p.m.