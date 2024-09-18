Hartford Yard Goats

Somerset Patriots take game 1 against Hartford Yard Goats in playoffs

The Hartford Yard Goats are playing in their first playoffs and the series against the Somerset Patriots started on Tuesday night.

The Yard Goats will head into game 2 at a deficit after the Patriots won, 3 to 2.

The game started out in the Yard Goats' favor.

The Goats pulled ahead, 1 to 0, in the top of the third and them the Patriots tied it up in the bottom of the inning.

The Yard Goats scored again in the top of the seventh with a homerun by Juan Guerrero, then the Patriots struck back in the bottom of the eighth to tie it up.

The run to win the game came in the bottom of the eighth when Alexander Vargas, of the Somerset Patriots, stepped up to the plate with bases loaded and two outs and singled on a ground ball.

You can see the stats here.

The next game is at home in Hartford at 7:10 p.m. on Thursday.

