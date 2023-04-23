Sunday's Hartford Yard Goats Game Postponed

Sunday’s Hartford Yard Goats home game has been postponed as heavy rain moves through the state.

The Yard Goats were scheduled to play against the Binghamton Rumble Ponies.

No make-up date has been announced. Fans with tickets for today’s game can exchange them for a ticket for any remaining game this season, according to the team.

The Hartford Yard Goats next return home May 2 to face the Philadelphia Phillies affiliate, the Reading Fightin Phils.

You can get tickets by calling 860-246-GOAT (4628), online at www.yardgoatsbaseball.com or in person at the Box Office at Dunkin’ Park.