Thousands Come Out to Watch the Yard Goats at Dunkin' Donuts Park

Thousands of people came out with their family and friends to witness the start of the 2022 season for the Yard Goats at Dunkin' Donuts Park.

The game against the Binghamton Rumble Ponies kicked off at 7 p.m. Lots of fans are in attendance to watch the game and enjoy all the stadium has to offer.

Is there anything better? 🐐 ⚾️

Food lovers were in for a treat this year with many new options. Take a look the concessions options here.

There are some new menu items at Dunkin’ Donuts park this season. They include a Yard Goats take on a Nashville-style hot chicken sandwich, vegetarian-friendly tenders, hot dogs loaded with lots of different toppings, a sundae in a mini-baseball hat and much more.

Some people we spoke with are avid Yard Goats fans while others came out to tonight's game for the first time.

OMGOATS ‼️ The McNamar family from Manchester just made their live TV debut

Our very own Caitlin Burchill even got her own personalized jersey!

Celebrating my 3 year anniversary working at @NBCConnecticut with the GOATS!!! 🐐⚾️



Gosh, I love this city, the Los Chivos, & my colleagues 💚💙

Fans can look forward to other exciting events at Dunkin' Donuts Park this weekend. Saturday will be Bark in the Park and Sunday is the Kids Run the Bases event. Find more information here.

Governor Lamont officially declared today as Hartford Yard Goats Day.