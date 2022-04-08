Thousands Come Out to Watch the Yard Goats at Dunkin' Donuts Park

Thousands of people came out with their family and friends to witness the start of the 2022 season for the Yard Goats at Dunkin' Donuts Park.
The game against the Binghamton Rumble Ponies kicked off at 7 p.m. Lots of fans are in attendance to watch the game and enjoy all the stadium has to offer.
Food lovers were in for a treat this year with many new options. Take a look the concessions options here.
Some people we spoke with are avid Yard Goats fans while others came out to tonight's game for the first time.
Our very own Caitlin Burchill even got her own personalized jersey!
Fans can look forward to other exciting events at Dunkin' Donuts Park this weekend. Saturday will be Bark in the Park and Sunday is the Kids Run the Bases event. Find more information here.
Governor Lamont officially declared today as Hartford Yard Goats Day.