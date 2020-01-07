The Hartford Yard Goats announced Chris Denorfia as the team's manager for the 2020 season, the team announced Tuesday.

Denorfia, a former player in the major leagues, is a Connecticut native. He grew up in Southington and graduated from Choate Rosemary Hall in Wallingford.

Most recently, Denorfia was a member of Chicago Cubs Manager Joe Maddon's staff as Quality Assurance Coach.

This will be Denorfia's first season as a manager.

Denorfia, 39, played 10 years in the Major League’s with Cincinnati (2005-06), Oakland (2008-09), San Diego (2010-14), Seattle (2014) and the Cubs (2015). The former outfielder finished his playing career in the Rockies system at Triple-A Albuquerque in 2017.

“We are excited to welcome Chris back to Connecticut and to our Yard Goats family,” Yard Goats General Manager Mike Abramson said. “I look forward to working with Chris and having him part of our wonderful community which he knows well. He will love the energy that our fans bring to each game at Dunkin’ Donuts Park.”

Denorfia will be the fourth manager in Yard Goats history. The team's last manager, Warren Schaeffer, managed the team for two seasons before being promoting to the team's Triple-A affiliate in Albuquerque.

“Chris brings a unique set of experiences to our organization having recently played several years of Major League Baseball and working this past season as a Major League staff member in another organization,” Colorado Rockies Assistant GM, Player Development Zach Wilson said. “These experiences, along with his passion for the game, eagerness to grow, local upbringing, and strong character, combine to make him a great fit for the Colorado Rockies as manager of the Hartford Yard Goats.”

The Yard Goats open the 2020 season on April 9th (7:10 PM) against the Red Sox affiliate, the Portland Sea Dogs. Yard Goats season tickets are available by calling 860-246-GOAT (4628), or in person by visiting the Click It or Ticket Box Office at Dunkin’ Donuts Park.

