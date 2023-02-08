Yard Goats Announce Theme Nights for 2023 Home Games

The Hartford Yard Goats have announced its promotional schedule for the home games at Dunkin' Park for the 2023 season.

Each of the 69 home games will have a promotion, theme or giveaway with post-game fireworks shows after every Saturday evening game.

In addition fireworks and giveaways, events such as Kids Run the Bases (all Sunday games), Baseball Bingo (every Tuesday game) will return and there will be theme nights including 90s Night on August 2, Tie Dye Night on September 6, Video Game Night with guest appearances from Mario & Luigi on June 7, Golden Ticket Night on July 6, Unicorn Night on June 22 and Biz Kids Night on July 19.

Several celebrities are also expected to appear at the games including actress Kate Flannery, who played Meredith on "The Office" and actor John O'Hurley, who played J. Peterman on "Seinfeld."

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

The Yard Goats are expected to introduce three new alternate jerseys this season. They include the "Hometown Series," which will include the Hartford skyline in the design, the "Hartford School Boys," which will honor Johnny 'Schoolboy' Taylor, and finally the "Bouncing Pickles." The "Bouncing Pickles" uniforms are a nod to the fact that it is illegal to sell a pickle in Connecticut if it doesn't bounce.

The team will also wear special hockey-style uniforms for Whalers Alumni Weekend in July.

Opening night is on Thursday, April 6th.

Here is a look at some of the theme nights for 2023:

April Opening Night Celebration on April 6 Bark in the Park on April 8 Most Improved Students Nights on April 18 to April 20 Irish Night on April 21

May The Office Night with Kate Flannery on May 3 Star Wars Night on May 4 Los Chivos Cinco de Mayo Celebration on May 5 Hartford Bouncing Pickles Night on May 17 Deaf Awareness Night on May 17 Tourette's Awareness Night on May 19 Marvels Defenders of the Diamond Night on May 19

June Pride Night on June 6 Video Game Night on June 7 Los Chivos Brazilian/Portuguese Celebration on June 8 Pajama Party Night on June 9 Dairy Day on June 11 Power of Ability Night on June 21 Unicorn Night on June 22 Negro League Celebration on June 23 Military Appreciation Night on June 24

July Golden Ticket Night on July 6 Breast Cancer Awareness on July 7 Biz Kids Night on July 19 First Responders Night on July 20 Whalers Alumni Weekend on July 21 and July 22

August 90s Night on August 2 Wizarding Night on August 3 Princess & Pirates Night on August 4 Faith & Family Day on August 5 Italian Night on August 16 Country Night on August 17 Strike Out Cancer in a Cape on August 18 Roberto Clemente in a Celebration on August 19 Seinfeld Night With John O'Hurley

September #HartfordHasIt Night on September 1 Organized Labor Night on September 2 Zombie Night on September 7 Pride Night on September 8 Los Chivos Night on September 9 Final Game Celebration on September 10



Several giveaways are also scheduled for this season and include kids' jerseys, hats, beanies, keychains, fanny packs and bobbleheads.

Individual game tickets are available for all home games starting February 10 at 10 a.m.