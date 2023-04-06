Yard Goats Sparked Hope for Revitalization: Where Downtown Stands

When the Yard Goats committed to Hartford in 2016, many hoped it would be a catalyst for economic development in the city.

Seven years later, stakeholders in downtown are weighing on where it stands now.

The team’s arrival sparked development, including a massive apartment project. Many say that’s a big deal for downtown revitalization, but when it come to overall livability, they see a mix of thriving businesses as key to making Hartford a destination.

That is something the city is working to achieve in the wake of the pandemic.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

“Play ball!”

With that, a 2016 groundbreaking sparked hope that the new home team would mean a home run for a thriving downtown Hartford.

“Creating that buzz and that vibrancy in our downtown,” Julio Concepcion, Hartford Chamber of Commerce executive director, said.

By 2020, the $215 million Downtown North project broke down. It will bring 1,000 apartments right next to the ballpark by 2027, along with entertainment and mixed retail.

Phase 1 of the project has been completed, with the $50 million development of 270 luxury rental apartments at The Pennant at North Crossing. Those apartments are at 86% lease up, according to the developer RMS Companies.

The $120 million second phase calls for the construction of 532 rental units and 10,000-square feet of retail space. A third phase could include a full-service grocery store near Hartford’s public safety complex.

“You just look right across the street at The Pennant, which is an apartment building, which I happen to live in,” Concepcion said. “It was one of the reasons that my family and I chose to live in that development, because we were so close to Dunkin Park.”

Hartford’s Chamber of Commerce executive director sees Dunkin Park as the linchpin for more development in that area. However, he says overall, revitalization will be driven by the reactivation of empty storefront.

That is happening right now on Pratt Street in the aftermath of the pandemic. In 2021, the pedestrian street had 10 vacant store fronts. Today, all 18 spaces on the street are occupied, according to Concepcion.

“If you look all around, you see a lot of coming soon signs here,” Concepcion said.

One new business: Bloom Bake Shop.

“Last summer, we opened our storefront here on Pratt Street,” Alex Pilon, Bloom Bake Shop co-owner, said.

Pilon says there is a spike in business when the Yard Goats play at home, and she encourages fans to explore downtown before or after a game.

“Downtown is a really exciting place full of energy, full of momentum,” she said. “Just on Pratt Street alone, we're one of the newer businesses, but there's five or six that are going to be opening in this summer and fall of this year right behind us.”

Just up the block, there is another new addition to the downtown scene. At the Sage Allen apartments, 40 townhomes have been converted into 76 brand new flats. They opened in November.

“We're well long to leasing it up. Since that time, I think we're at like 7%. And we should be done by the end of May,” Marty Kenny, Lexington Partners LLC CEO and principal, said.

As a developer in Hartford for 40 years, Kenny says he has seen the number of housing units in downtown Hartford swell from around 300 in the 1980s to 3,000 today.

Yet even with the Yard Goats drawing people in, he says 2020 pushed them back out.

“I think the pandemic was tough,” Kenny said. “I think people were less inclined to roam downtown, like I think they will starting this year. Especially as we build up the retail that we lost during the pandemic.”

As the baseball saying goes, he stands behind the idea: “If you build it, they will come.”

“When corporate Hartford left the community, it was really tough on small business,” Kenny said. “As landlords, we are providing a lot of incentives, because people are not going to want to live downtown unless they have fun things to do. And that's the differentiator.”

Another area for downtown revitalization to consider is the Riverfront. Concepcion says the city is working on developing the Riverfront as part of it’s Hartford 400 plan. Harford turns 400 years old in 2035, and there are several projects in the works to get the city thriving by that milestone.

Meanwhile, on the Yard Goats season opener, Harford Mayor Luke Bronin welcomes back fans. In a statement, the Mayor’s Office says:

“We’re excited for opening day and thrilled to welcome fans back to Hartford and back to the best minor league park in the country. Dunkin’ Park is a place for great family fun for our community, it’s helped families from all across the state rediscover Hartford, and it’s a huge generator of energy and activity all through the season.”