Yard Goats Installing Additional Netting at Dunkin’ Donuts Park for 2020 Season

The Hartford Yard Goats are adding additional netting at Dunkin' Donuts Park in time for the home opener of the 2020 season, the team announced Thursday.

The team said the goal with the extra netting is increased fan safety.

The new netting will extend through section 121 to the Bears BBQ wall in the left field and through section 101 in right field.

“After evaluating the fan experience last season, we will be installing additional netting that goes beyond Minor League Baseball requirements,” Yard Goats General Manager Mike Abramson said in a press release. “Our fan safety has always been our top priority, and we’re confident this ultra-sheer netting will not distract from fans’ enjoyment of the game, but will offer additional key safety measures to all of our guests.”

Netting is already in place for lower level seats in the right field, including sections 124 to 128 and behind home plate from sections 105 to 117. While the netting had previously extended to the edge of the dugouts, it will now extend to the outfield wall.

The Yard Goats open their season on April 9 against the Portland Sea Dogs.