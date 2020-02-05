Yard Goats Release Promotional Schedule for 2020 Season

The Hartford Yard Goats on Wednesday announced their highly-anticipated promotional schedule for the upcoming 2020 baseball season.
For the first time, the Yard Goats will theme a game around a television show. "The Office," the long-running popular comedy that ran on NBC, will be the featured theme on Thursday, May 7.
"The Office Night" will include an appearance by actor Leslie David Baker, who played Stanley Hudson. Baker will take part in a special VIP meet-and-greet along with an autograph session with fans.
A fan in attendance at Dunkin' Donuts Park will win a year supply of paper from the Yard Goats that night.
The Yard Goats will host "Bachelor in Baseball Night" on Thursday, June 11. Former contestant Blake Horstmann from "The Bachelorette" and "Bachelor in Paradise" will be at the park for a meet and greet for fans with a special VIP ticket. Horstmann will also sign autographs for fans.
The Los Chivos de Hartford will return for five times this season when the Yard Goats honor Latin American countries (Dominican Republic on April 10; Colombia on May 18; Mexico on June 9; Peru on July 23; and Puerto Rico on August 29).
The 2020 Tokyo Olympics will take center stage on "Olympic Night" on July 30 with Olympic themed events.
Other popular promotions returning for 2020 include: Whalers Alumni Weekend (July 24-26); Jackie Robinson Day (April 15); and Hartford Steamed Cheeseburgers (May 19, July 11, and August 30).
Highlights of 2020 Yard Goats Promotional Schedule
- April 9 - Opening Night Celebration and Magnet Schedule Giveaway
- April 10 - Los Chivos de Hartford Celebration of Dominican Republic with Atlas Fireworks and a Magnet Schedule Giveaway
- April 11 - Home Run for Autism; Princess and Pirates Day; Magnet Schedule Giveaway; Kids Run the Bases
- April 15 - Jackie Robinson Day; YG Jersey Giveaway
- April 23 - Brendan Rodgers Bobblehead Giveaway
- April 25 - There's Nothing to Do in Hartford Night and Atlas Fireworks
- April 26 - Bark in the Park
- April 27 - Pride Night and Wristband Giveaway
- April 28 - Women in Sports Night
- April 29 - Morning Baseball
- May 7 - The Office Night
- May 8 - The Price is Right Night and Atlas Fireworks
- May 10 - Mother's Day Celebration
- May 18 - Los Chivos de Hartford Celebration of Colombia
- May 19 - Steamed Cheeseburgers Night and Hat Giveaway (sponsored by NBC Connecticut and Telemundo Connecticut)
- May 26 - Pink in the Park
- May 27 - Rockies Purple YG Cap Giveaway
- May 30 - Dinosaur Night
- May 31 - Military Appreciation Night
- June 9 - Los Chivos de Hartford Celebration of Mexico and Day of the Dead Bobblehead Giveaway
- June 11 - Bachelor in Baseball Night
- June 16 - Star Wars Night
- June 17 - Pride Night and Wristband Giveaway
- June 18 - Kickoff to Summer
- June 28 - West Indian Heritage Day
- July 1 - Italian Heritage Night
- July 3 - Independence Day Celebration
- July 11 - Steamed Cheeseburgers Night
- July 12 - Polish Heritage Night
- July 20 - First Responders Night
- July 23 - Los Chivos de Hartford Celebration of Peru
- July 24-26 - Whalers Alumni Weekend
- July 30 - Summer Olympics Night
- July 31 - Family Game Night
- August 2 - Scooper Sunday
- August 9 - Jewish Heritage Night
- August 18 - Wizarding Night
- August 19 - Teenage Turtles Night
- August 20 - Caped Crusader Night and Strike Out Cancer Night
- August 28 - Pride Night
- August 29 - Los Chivos de Hartford Celebration of Puerto Rico
- August 30 - Steamed Cheeseburgers Day and Portuguese Heritage Day