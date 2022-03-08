Yard Goats to Hold FanFest on March 19

Labor issues will keep Major League Baseball from beginning its season on time but the Minor League season is right around the corner.

The Hartford Yard Goats have planned a FanFest for the public ahead of this season on Saturday, March 19.

It will be held from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. at Dunkin' Donuts Park in Hartford and is free to the public.

Visitors will have the opportunity to take a behind-the-scenes tour of the baseball park, test out the indoor batting cages, do arts and crafts and meet Yard Goats mascots Chompers and Chew Chew, as well as Fancy Pants the goat.

Fans can enter FanFest through the main gates at the corner of Main Street and Trumbull Street. No tickets are required for the event.

The Yard Goats open the 2022 season on April 8 against the Binghamton Rumble Ponies.