Yard Goats unveil new menu items for 2025 season

The 2025 season for the Hartford Yard Goats begins at Dunkin' Park on Friday.

Fans have long enjoyed many of the interesting food offerings around the park and they will get a chance to try some new items this year.

The Yard Goats introduced the menu lineup at Dunkin Park on Wednesday.

New items include:

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

Dunkin' Meatloaf Sandwich

Hot Chicken Glazed Donut Sandwich

Jalapeno Popper Grilled Cheese

2-Foot Loaded Trough of Fries

2-Foot Chili Cheese Dog

Mini Empanadas

Kimchi Footlong Hot Dog with Japanese Mayo

Loaded Baked Potatoes

Vegetarian Buffalo Cauliflower

Bear's BBQ Pit will offer:

Bear Attack with Pulled Pork

Bear Mac & Cheese

Bear Brisket Sandwich

Bear Pulled Pork Sandwich

Bear Mac Attack

Bear Moink Balls (Smoked bacon-wrapped meatballs)

Fans with more traditional tastes can find other ballpark food items listed here.

What you won't find at Dunkin Park this season is the "Float Your Goat." Last week, the Yard Goats posted they would be offering a quarter-pound hot dog with chopped peppers, onions, bacon, and brown mustard served in a glass of 100% whole goat milk. The fact that the post came just days before April Fool's Day game the team away, and in fact they revealed the joke on Monday.