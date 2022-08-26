US Open Tennis

Yibing Wu Makes History as First Chinese Man to Qualify for US Open Men's Singles

Wu won three qualifying games en route to making history

By Sanjesh Singh

Yibing Wu has stamped himself in the history books. 

After beating France’s Corentin Moutet in the 2022 U.S. Open qualifiers on Friday, Wu became the first Chinese man to qualify for the tournament’s men’s singles main draw action:

Wu, 22, also defeated Lithuania’s Ričardas Berankis and Italy’s Stefano Travaglia in qualifying action en route to the historic moment. 

Currently the No. 2-ranked Chinese men’s player in the world, Wu previously won the boy’s singles title at the 2017 U.S. Open and subsequently became the World No. 1 in the International Tennis Federation’s juniors ranking. 

As of Aug. 8, Wu is currently the 173rd-ranked men’s singles player in the world but looks to climb up the ladder when the 2022 U.S. Open begins on Monday. His first opponent is still to be determined.

