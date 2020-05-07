Young Athletes Find Creative Ways to Keep Their Skills Sharp

For the last two months, athletes of all ages have had to adapt their workouts.

“I don’t forget everything to do for baseball and I stay healthy,” said fifth-grader Varick Yamka.

Varick’s dad built an at-home gym in the garage complete with a batting cage, elliptical and a field hockey area.

“I thought it was important for them not only to have a routine and work out that they can work on but also if and when the season kicks in, we’re not starting over,” said Ryan Yamka.

The Trumbull travel baseball team also has a weekly Zoom meeting led by their coach, which allows for teaching to continue even if they can’t meet in person.

“This has sort of given us an opportunity to break down swing videos and take an approach to the game from and x’s and o’s standpoint,” said Trumbull travel baseball coach Tyler Feldman.

“We looked at different swings of major league hitters to get better,” added Varick.

The kids continue to try to improve in any way they can all while searching for a sense of normalcy.

“We felt it was really important to find something for the kids because we’re all struggling right now,” said Feldman.

“They’re still doing the things that major leaguers and college kids are doing even though they’re in the fifth grade,” said Ryan Yamka.

The team received their jerseys and hats this week.

“More than anything these boys just needed something right now as a pick me up to make them remain hopeful for the season,” said Feldman. “We have no idea when the circumstances are going to change so we have to keep practicing and stay prepared.”

“I really don’t care when it starts,” said Varick. “I just want to play baseball at some point.”