Youngest Tennis Players to Win Grand Slam Singles Titles After Carlos Alcaraz's 2022 US Open Victory

Here are the youngest tennis players to win Grand Slam singles titles originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz just clinched his very first Grand Slam singles title. But it doesn’t stop there – he is also the youngest to do so.

At just 19 years old, the tennis superstar beat Casper Ruud of Norway in four sets to take home his first Grand Slam championship. He also took over the top spot in the ATP world rankings.

But he’s not the only one who completed this challenging milestone.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Let’s take a look back at some of the youngest tennis athletes who have won Grand Slam singles titles:

Who is the youngest man to ever win a Grand Slam singles title?

The youngest man to ever take home a Grand Slam title was Michael Chang. He was 17 years and 110 days old. He did so when he won the 1989 French Open over Stefan Edberg.

Though this was his only Grand Slam title, he did reach two other major finals in 1996, making it to the finals at the Australian and U.S. Open.

Who is the youngest woman to ever win a Grand Slam singles title?

The youngest woman to ever win a Grand Slam singles title was Martina Hingis. At 16 years and 117 days old, the Swiss athlete beat Mary Pierce in the 1997 Australian Open final.

She became the first Swiss male or female player to ever come home with a major title and hold a world No. 1 ranking. She ended up winning five major singles titles, 13 major women’s doubles titles and seven major mixed doubles titles during her career – equalling 25 major titles in total.

Who are the youngest male athletes to win Grand Slam singles titles?

The top 10 youngest male athletes to win Grand Slam titles are as follows:

Michael Chang – 17 years, 110 days – Won 1989 French Open

Boris Becker – 17 years, 228 days – Won Wimbledon 1985

Mats Wilander – 17 years, 293 days – Won Roland Garros in 1982

Björn Borg – 18 years, 10 days – Won Roland Garros in 1974

Rafael Nadal – 19 years, 3 days – Won Roland Garros in 2005

Pete Sampras – 19 years, 29 days – Won 1990 U.S. Open

Carlos Alcaraz – 19 years, 129 days – Won 2022 U.S. Open

Stefan Edberg – 19 years, 324 days – Won 1985 Australian Open

Lleyton Hewitt – 20 years, 198 days – Won 2001 U.S. Open

John McEnroe – 20 years, 205 days – Won 1979 U.S. Open

Who are the youngest female athletes to win Grand Slam singles titles?

The top 10 youngest female athletes to win Grand Slam titles are as follows:

Martina Hingis – 16 years, 117 days – Won 1997 Australian Open

Monica Seles – 16 years, 189 days – Won 1990 French Open

Tracy Austin – 16 years, 270 days – Won 1979 U.S. Open

Maria Sharapova – 17 years, 75 days – Won Wimbledon 2004

Aranxta Sanchez Vicario – 17 years, 174 days – Won 1989 French Open

Serena Williams – 17 years, 350 days – Won 1999 U.S. Open

Steffi Graf – 17 years, 357 days – Won 1987 French Open

Hana Mandlíková – 18 years, 329 days – Won 1980 Australian Open

Svetlana Kuznetsova – 19 years, 76 days – Won 2004 U.S. Open

Bianca Andreescu – 19 years, 83 days – Won 2019 U.S. Open

Where does Carlos Alcaraz rank after winning the 2022 U.S. Open final?

After defeating Norway’s Casper Ruud at the 2022 U.S. Open men’s singles final on Sept. 11, Alcarez became the youngest ever men’s World No.1. He is the youngest major champion since Rafael Nadal in 2005.

He made the list of top 10 youngest men to win a Grand Slam title.