Unity Ride, Protests Planned in CT to Call for Justice After Death of George Floyd

People across Connecticut have been gathering to call for justice for George Floyd, a handcuffed black man who died after pleading for air as a white Minneapolis police officer pressed his knee against Floyd's neck for several minutes

On Tuesday, people plan to gather in New Britain for a unity ride. It is one of several demonstrations planned for today.

A video that showed the 46-year-old Floyd begging for air as a police officer was seen kneeling on his neck has sparked outrage and protests across the country, and that sentiment of outrage has been shared at rallies and protests that have been held in Connecticut in recent days.

While some protests in other states have turned violent, the Connecticut demonstrations have been largely peaceful and leaders are hoping they can remain that way while sparking important conversations about racism.

President Donald Trump said Monday that he recommended that governors deploy the National Guard, but Gov. Ned Lamont said officials in Connecticut have been reaching out to the community to work through “the meaning of George Floyd’s life and sudden death together and what that means.”

“I just hope to God we can maintain that sense of respect and peace that is so key,” Lamont said Monday.

Following are some of the events planned for today.

FAIRFIELD

A Black Lives Matter protest and peaceful sit-in are planned in Fairfield on Tuesday morning.

Fairfield Police and clergy issued a statement over the weekend, condemning what happened in Minneapolis.

"As a department and as law enforcement officers who take pride in maintaining the utmost professionalism and dignity in serving our community, we condemn the actions taken by the members of the Minneapolis Police Department that had any part in the tragic death of George Floyd," Chief Christopher Lyddy said in a . "Our task as police officers is to protect and preserve lives at all costs. That sacred trust that the community has placed in us has been broken in Minneapolis and the repercussions and ramifications will have a ripple effect across the country. The department stands alongside local clergy members in the decrying of this senseless and serious injustice that has taken place," the statement said.

NEW BRITAIN

A unity ride will be held in New Britain on Tuesday night. It will begin at Willow Brook Park at 5 p.m. and continue through several New Britain streets.

The mayor is inviting residents to meet at 4:30 p.m. in Willow Brook for prayers for peace and an end to all the violence before the ride through town.

“Tomorrow we are leaving at 5pm Ride for Unity, cruise the city for equality & take a stand against racism with our community churches, our community partners, our community leaders,” New Britain Mayor Erin Stewart said in a social media post.

The New Britain Branch of the NAACP is planning a virtual town hall conversation on Facebook from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

WEST HARTFORD

A peaceful protest is planned at West Hartford Town Hall at 5 p.m.

NORWICH

Norwich police released a statement Tuesday on the death of George Floyd. The full text is below:

"We have all seen the videos from Minneapolis where George Floyd has lost his life during an encounter with the police. These images are beyond disturbing and cast a stain over the law enforcement profession and the dedicated men and women who strive to protect and serve their communities with honor. As Law Enforcement Officers we recognize that the behavior in these videos reflect failures in police tactics, judgement and training.

Of equal concern is the lack of intervention by other officers on the scene. We are reminded that we are leaders in our communities, especially during a time of crisis. Our oath and our ethics require us to act whenever we are witnessing an unjust act, even by another police officer.

Unfortunately these actions in Minnesota erode the layers of trust, confidence and goodwill that we have built within our community.

Every person deserves to be treated with dignity and respect; this is the foundation of our profession. Any violation of these core tenets is inexcusable. All of our Officers here at the Norwich Police Department are sickened and appalled at the actions and inactions of those Officers in Minneapolis. George Floyd’s death could have and should have been prevented. We as a Department are as angry as the community. The four Minneapolis Officers were wearing the same badges, uniforms, and took the same Oath to protect each and every human in our communities. Those Officers tarnished our honorable profession and what our men and women strive for on a daily basis.

We will, as a Department, stand by the Floyd family and remain true to the following Oath of Honor.

Norwich Police Department Oath of Honor

I do solemnly swear that I will always support and uphold the Constitutions, Laws, and Statutes of the United States of America and the State of Connecticut; the Charter and the Ordinances of the City of NORWICH; and the Policies, Procedures, Rules and Regulations of the NORWICH Police Department.

On my honor, I will never betray my badge, my integrity, my character or the public trust. I will always have the courage to hold myself, and others, accountable for our actions. Furthermore, I pledge that I will discharge the powers and duties of my position to the best of my knowledge and ability, so help me God."