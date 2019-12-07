Waterbury

Waterbury Police Investigate Homicide of Woman Found in an Apartment

Waterbury police are investigating the homicide of a woman found in an apartment early Saturday morning.

Officers were called to an apartment at 150 Wall Street to investigate a report of a gunshot wound shortly after midnight.

When police arrived, they said they entered the first floor apartment and found an adult woman lying on the floor.

The woman had an injury to her torso that was consistent with a gunshot wound, officers said.

Paramedics treated the woman and transported her to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead a short time later, police added.

The woman's body has been released to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for an autopsy to determine the manner and cause of death.

The identity of the woman is pending confirmation by the OCME and notification to the family.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Waterbury Police Detective Bureau at (203) 574-6941.

