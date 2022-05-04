weird news

Unexplained Creepy Dolls Wash Up on Texas Beaches

It's the stuff nightmares are made of, creepy dolls and doll parts are washing up on Texas beaches, and no one seems to know why.

Members of the Mission Aransas Reserve at the University of Texas Marine Science Institute are finding dolls, or parts of dolls, along the beaches on Padre Island.

Members of the marine research and education program post their findings on social media.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Officials say they are not sure where the dolls are coming from, but that they have been washing tup for a couple of years now.

Florida May 1

Tropicana Introducing Cereal Made for Orange Juice Instead of Milk

Daniel Radcliffe May 3

Daniel Radcliffe Is a Whiskey-Drinking, Knife-Wielding ‘Weird Al' Yankovic in Movie Trailer

Many of the dolls have barnacles growing on them, suggesting they've been floating out in the Gulf of Mexico for quite some time.

PHOTOS: Creepy Dolls Wash Ashore on Padre Island

The University says all sorts of bizarre items are found during their weekly beach surveys, but the dolls seem to be the 'most interesting.'

Copyright NBC DFW

This article tagged under:

weird newsTexas NewsPadre Island
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather First Alert Weather Blog Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts NBCLX Investigations Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us