Man Killed in Webster House Fire

A man died in a three-alarm house fire in Webster, Massachusetts Wednesday night, authorities said.

A woman was clinging to the roof of the three-family home at 146 High Street when police arrived on scene. She was rescued using a ladder borrowed from a neighbor.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The man who died was located on the second floor. First responders were unable to resuscitate him.

The blaze broke out at the building shortly around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday.

The conditions were dangerous, according to Webster Fire Chief Brian Hickey, when crews were searching for another person trapped inside.

"There was a lot of stuff on the second floor where they were trying to locate the person in the building - a lot of obstacles in there - and the fire was escalating pretty heavily below them," Hickey said. "I felt the conditions were worsening to the point where I needed to pull my crews out of the building to make it safe for them."

The first-floor apartment was empty. A person living in the basement was able to get out safely. The death occurred in the second-floor apartment.

The person who died has not yet been identified. The cause of the fire is under investigation. No further information was immediately available.