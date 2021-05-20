Man Killed in Webster House Fire

A man died in a three-alarm house fire in Webster, Massachusetts Wednesday night, authorities said.
A woman was clinging to the roof of the three-family home at 146 High Street when police arrived on scene. She was rescued using a ladder borrowed from a neighbor.
The man who died was located on the second floor. First responders were unable to resuscitate him.
The blaze broke out at the building shortly around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday.
The conditions were dangerous, according to Webster Fire Chief Brian Hickey, when crews were searching for another person trapped inside.
"There was a lot of stuff on the second floor where they were trying to locate the person in the building - a lot of obstacles in there - and the fire was escalating pretty heavily below them," Hickey said. "I felt the conditions were worsening to the point where I needed to pull my crews out of the building to make it safe for them."
The first-floor apartment was empty. A person living in the basement was able to get out safely. The death occurred in the second-floor apartment.
The person who died has not yet been identified. The cause of the fire is under investigation. No further information was immediately available.