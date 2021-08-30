Camp Bow Wow Clear the Shelters 2021 Contest

Official Rules

August 30, 2021 — September 12, 2021

PRELIMINARY INFORMATION: NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. A purchase will not improve your chances of winning. Void outside the WVIT Geographic Viewing Area (defined below), and where prohibited. The Camp Bow Wow Clear the Shelters 2021 Contest (“Contest”) will begin on August 30, 2021 at 5:00 A.M. ET and end on September 12, 2021 at 10:00 P.M. ET (“Contest Period”). All times in the Contest refer to Eastern Time (“ET”). Odds of winning depend upon the number of eligible Entries (defined below) received. Contest is subject to all applicable federal, state and local laws.

ELIGIBILITY: Open only to permanent, legal United States residents who are physically residing in the WVIT terrestrial geographic viewing area in one (1) of the counties of Hartford, New Haven, New London, Tolland, Windham, Middlesex, Litchfield, and Fairfield in the state of Connecticut (collectively, the “WVIT Geographic Viewing Area”), and who are eighteen (18) years of age or older as of the start of the Contest Period. Officers, directors, and employees of Contest Entities (as defined below), members of these persons’ immediate families (spouses and/or parents, children, and siblings, and each of their respective spouses, regardless of where they reside), and/or persons living in the same households as these persons (whether or not related thereto) are not eligible to enter or win the Contest. Contest Entities, as referenced herein, shall include WVIT, 1422 New Britain Avenue, West Hartford, CT 06110, NBCUniversal Media, LLC, 30 Rockefeller Plaza, New York, NY 10112 (collectively, “Sponsors”), Camp Bow Wow, 1145 John Fitch Blvd., South Windsor, CT 06074 (“Prize Provider), and each of their respective parent, subsidiary, and affiliate companies, and their administrative, advertising, and promotion agencies, and any other entity involved in the development, administration, promotion, or implementation of the Contest.

HOW TO ENTER: To enter the Contest, during the Contest Period, use your personal Facebook account to visit the WVIT Facebook page located at www.Facebook.com/NBCConnecticut (the “Page”) and click the “Click here for NBC CT Contests/Sweepstakes!” tab. Then, follow the provided instructions to complete and thereafter submit the entry form, which includes your full name, ZIP code, telephone number, email address, and Photo (“Entry”). A Facebook account is required to submit your Entry. If you now already have a free Facebook account, you can go to www.facebook.com to create a free Facebook account.

As part of your Entry, you will be required to submit a photo (referred to herein as the “Submission” or “Photo”) on the following theme: “Camp Bow Wow and NBC Connecticut want to see your pet photos!” Photo must have been taken by you, and you must have permission of any person who appears or is identified in Photo. You must be the owner of the pet(s) that appears or is identified in your Photo. If any minors appear in Photo, the entrant must be that minor’s parent and/or legal guardian. Professional Photos with watermarks are not

eligible. Submission, including quality, and resolution will not affect your chances of winning.

All Entries become the property of Sponsors and will not be acknowledged or returned. If you choose to submit your Entry via your web-enabled mobile device, data rates may apply. See your wireless service provider for details on rates and capabilities.

You must submit the Photo as part of your Entry to enter and be eligible for the Contest. By entering the Contest, entrants grant Sponsors the non-exclusive, royalty-free, and irrevocable rights to use, reproduce, copy, publish, display, distribute, perform, translate, adapt, modify, and otherwise exploit the Submission and to incorporate the Submission in other works in any and all markets and media worldwide in perpetuity. Entrants warrant that they have the sole and exclusive right to grant such rights to Sponsors and that the Sponsors' reproduction, publishing, displaying, and/or other use of the Submission will not infringe on any rights of third parties, including, without limitation, copyright, trademark, privacy, or publicity, or create claims for defamation, false light, idea misappropriation, intentional or negligent infliction of emotional distress, or breach of contract. If any Submission contains material that is violent, pornographic, obscene, illegal, inappropriate, or racially or morally offensive or if any Submission does not comply with these Official Rules or meet Sponsors’ standards for any reason, as determined by Sponsors in their sole discretion, such Submission (and the related Entries) may be rejected as ineligible for consideration and/or deleted from the Page. Entries must comply with all applicable laws, rules, and regulations. Sponsors shall have no obligation to copy, publish, display, or otherwise exploit the Submission.

Sponsors may choose to broadcast on-air and/or display on www.nbcconnecticut.com (the “Website”), the Page, and/or Sponsors’ social media pages, including but not limited to Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook (collectively, the “Social Pages”), a selection of Submissions, in whole or in part, as determined by Sponsors in their sole discretion. By entering the Contest, each entrant agrees to the display of such entrant’s name and Submission, in whole or in part, on-air and on the Website, the Page, and the Social Pages.

Limit one (1) Entry per person during the Contest Period. Multiple entries received from any person or email address beyond this limit will void all such additional entries. Entries must be received before September 12, 2021 at 10:00 P.M. ET to be eligible for the Contest. Sponsors’ computer shall be the official timekeeper for all matters related to this Contest. Entries generated by a script, macro, or other automated means or by any means that subverts the entry process will be disqualified. Entries that are incomplete, garbled, corrupted, fraudulent, or unintelligible for any reason, including, but not limited to, computer or network malfunction or congestion, are void and will not be accepted. In case of a dispute over the identity of an entrant, the authorized account holder (or registered subscriber) of the Facebook account used to enter, or the authorized account holder (or registered subscriber) of the email address submitted at the time of Entry, will be deemed the entrant. “Authorized account holder” of a Facebook account is defined as the person who is assigned to a Facebook account by Facebook. “Authorized account holder” of an e-mail address is defined as the person to whom the email address is assigned by an Internet service provider, online service provider, or other organization that is responsible for

assigning email addresses for the domain associated with the submitted email address. Entry constitutes permission (except where prohibited by law) to use entrant’s name, Facebook user name, email address, city, state, likeness, image, and/or voice for purposes of advertising, promotion, and publicity in any and all media now or hereafter known, throughout the world in perpetuity, without additional compensation, notification, permission, or approval.

PRIVACY: Entrants will have the opportunity to receive information from Sponsors and selected partners by checking the appropriate box(es). If, at any time, you no longer wish to receive materials from Sponsors or our partners, please go to Sponsors’ privacy policy, located at http://www.nbcuni.com/privacy/, or the applicable partner’s privacy policy and follow the procedures indicated.

JUDGING; WINNER SELECTION AND NOTIFICATION: On or about September 13, 2021, one (1) or more qualified judges selected by Sponsors (“Judges”) will review all eligible Entries received during the Contest Period and select one (1) potential winner (“Winner”) based on the following judging criteria (“Judging Criteria”): Originality (50%) and Creativity (50%). The selection and review process may occur on a rolling basis as Entries are received. In the event of a tie, the Judges will break the tie by selecting the tied entrant who received the highest points from the Judges for Originality. In the event a tie remains, the tied Entries will be judged by an additional tie-breaking judge, using the Judging Criteria, to determine which of the tied entrants will be the potential Winner.

Decisions of Sponsors and Judges are final and binding with respect to all matters related to the Contest. Winning is subject to verification of eligibility. Sponsors reserve the right to extend the Contest Period if the Contest does not receive a sufficient number of eligible and qualified Entries, as determined by Sponsors in their sole discretion. Sponsors will make two (2) attempts to notify potential Winner at the phone number and/or email address submitted at the time of entry. Sponsors may share potential Winner’s name and contact information with Contest Entities and Prize Provider, as applicable, if necessary. Potential Winner may be required to provide, execute, and return any information or documents as requested by Sponsors, including, without limitation, an affidavit of eligibility, waiver of liability, and, except where prohibited, publicity release (collectively, “Contest Documents”) within two (2) days of such notification. Noncompliance within this time period will result in disqualification. If the potential Winner cannot be reached, is found to be ineligible, cannot or does not comply with the foregoing requirements and these Official Rules, or if Prize (as defined below) or prize notification is returned as undeliverable, such potential Winner will be disqualified and Sponsors will award the Prize (defined below) to the runner-up based on the Judging Criteria.

PRIZE: There will be one (1) Camp Bow Wow branded swag; one (1) Starmark treat dispensing bob-a-lot dog toy, small; one (1) Outward Hound fun feeder interactive dog bowl, purple, regular; one (1) Nina Ottosson by Outward Hound brick puzzle game dog toy; one (1) Pet Zone IQ treat dispenser ball dog toy, 4-inch; one (1) Fruitables pumpkin & apple flavor crunchy dog treats, 7-oz bag; and one (1) Furbo Full HD Wi-Fi dog treat dispenser & camera. Prize will be awarded “as is” with no warranty or guarantee, either express or implied by Sponsors.

Estimated Retail Value (“ERV”) of Prize is two hundred thirty-three and 35/100 ($233.35). Actual Retail Value (“ARV”) of Prize may vary. Any difference between ERV and ARV will not be awarded.

All details of Prize will be determined in Sponsors’ sole discretion. Sponsors reserve the right to substitute Prize (or portion thereof) with a similar prize (or prize element) of comparable or greater value. All taxes and other expenses, costs, or fees associated with the acceptance and/or use of Prize are the sole responsibility of Winner. Prize cannot be transferred by Winner or redeemed for cash and is valid only for the items detailed above, with no substitution of Prize by Winner. If Prize is unclaimed within a reasonable time after notification from Sponsors, as determined in Sponsors’ sole discretion, it will be forfeited, and time permitting, an alternate Winner may be selected from the remaining eligible Entries at Sponsors’ sole discretion.

CONDITIONS: By entering the Contest, each entrant agrees for entrant and for entrant’s heirs, executors, and administrators (a) to release and hold harmless Contest Entities, Facebook, and each of their respective officers, directors, agents, and employees (collectively, “Released Parties”) from any liability, illness, injury, death, loss, litigation, or damage that may occur, directly or indirectly, whether caused by negligence or not, from such entrant’s participation in the Contest and/or entrant’s acceptance, possession, use, or misuse of Prize or any portion thereof (including any travel related thereto); (b) to indemnify Released Parties from any and all liability resulting or arising from the Contest and to hereby acknowledge that Released Parties have neither made nor are in any manner responsible or liable for any warranty, representation, or guarantee, express or implied, in fact or in law, relative to Prize, including express warranties provided exclusively by prize supplier and/or Prize Provider that are sent along with Prize; (c) if selected as a Winner, to the posting of such entrant’s name on Page and/or the Website and the use by Released Parties of such name, image, city, state, likeness, image and/or voice for purposes of advertising, promotion, and publicity in any and all media now or hereafter known, throughout the world in perpetuity, without additional compensation, notification, permission, or approval, and, upon request, to the giving of consent, in writing, to such use; and (d) to be bound by these Official Rules and to waive any right to claim any ambiguity or error therein or in the Contest itself, and to be bound by all decisions of the Sponsors, which are binding and final. Failure to comply with these conditions may result in disqualification from the Contest at Sponsors’ sole discretion.

ADDITIONAL TERMS: Sponsors reserve the right to permanently disqualify from any promotion any person they believe has intentionally violated these Official Rules. Any attempt to deliberately damage the Contest or the operation thereof is unlawful and subject to legal action by Sponsors, who may seek damages to the fullest extent permitted by law. The failure of Sponsors to comply with any provision of these Official Rules due to an act of God, hurricane, war, fire, riot, earthquake, terrorism, act of public enemies, actions of governmental authorities outside of the control of Sponsors (excepting compliance with applicable codes and regulations), or other “force majeure” event will not be considered a breach of these Official Rules. Released Parties assume no responsibility for any injury or damage to entrants’ or to any other person’s computer relating to or resulting from entering or downloading materials or software in connection with the Contest. Released Parties are not responsible for telecommunications,

network, electronic, technical, or computer failures of any kind; for inaccurate transcription of entry information; for errors in any promotional or marketing materials or in these Official Rules; for any human or electronic error; or for entries that are stolen, misdirected, garbled, delayed, lost, late, damaged, or returned. Sponsors reserve the right to cancel, modify, or suspend the Contest or any element thereof (including, without limitation, these Official Rules) without notice in any manner and for any reason (including, without limitation, in the event of any unanticipated occurrence that is not fully addressed in these Official Rules). In the event of cancellation, modification, or suspension, Sponsors reserve the right to select Winners in a random drawing from among all eligible, non-suspect entries received prior to the time of the event warranting such cancellation, modification, or suspension. Notice of such cancellation, modification, or suspension will be posted on the Website. Sponsors may prohibit any entrant or potential entrant from participating in the Contest, if such entrant or potential entrant shows a disregard for these Official Rules; acts with an intent to annoy, abuse, threaten, or harass any other entrant, Sponsors, or Sponsors’ agents or representatives; or behaves in any other disruptive manner (as determined by Sponsors in their sole discretion). Sponsors reserve the right to modify these Official Rules for clarification purposes without materially affecting the terms and conditions of the Contest.

DISPUTES: THE CONTEST IS GOVERNED BY, AND WILL BE CONSTRUED IN ACCORDANCE WITH, THE LAWS OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK, AND THE FORUM AND VENUE FOR ANY DISPUTE SHALL BE IN NEW YORK, NEW YORK. IF THE CONTROVERSY OR CLAIM IS NOT OTHERWISE RESOLVED THROUGH DIRECT DISCUSSIONS OR MEDIATION, IT SHALL THEN BE RESOLVED BY FINAL AND BINDING ARBITRATION ADMINISTERED BY JUDICIAL ARBITRATION AND MEDIATION SERVICES, INC., IN ACCORDANCE WITH ITS STREAMLINED ARBITRATION RULES AND PROCEDURES OR SUBSEQUENT VERSIONS THEREOF (“JAMS RULES”). THE JAMS RULES FOR SELECTION OF AN ARBITRATOR SHALL BE FOLLOWED, EXCEPT THAT THE ARBITRATOR SHALL BE EXPERIENCED AND LICENSED TO PRACTICE LAW IN NEW YORK. ALL PROCEEDINGS BROUGHT PURSUANT TO THIS PARAGRAPH WILL BE CONDUCTED IN THE COUNTY OF NEW YORK. THE REMEDY FOR ANY CLAIM SHALL BE LIMITED TO ACTUAL DAMAGES, AND IN NO EVENT SHALL ANY PARTY BE ENTITLED TO RECOVER PUNITIVE, EXEMPLARY, CONSEQUENTIAL, OR INCIDENTAL DAMAGES, INCLUDING ATTORNEY’S FEES OR OTHER SUCH RELATED COSTS OF BRINGING A CLAIM, OR TO RESCIND THIS AGREEMENT OR SEEK INJUNCTIVE OR ANY OTHER EQUITABLE RELIEF.

WINNER ANNOUNCEMENT: For the name of the Winner, available after September 20, 2021, either (a) send a self-addressed, stamped envelope to: Camp Bow Wow Clear the Shelters 2021 Sweepstakes, WVIT, 1422 New Britain Ave., West Hartford, CT 06110, Attn: Marketing or (b) send an email to Sofia.Nardi@Nbcuni.com with “Camp Bow Wow Clear the Shelters 2021 Sweepstakes” in the subject line to be received by November 22, 2021.

This Sweepstakes is in no way sponsored, endorsed or administered by, or associated with, Facebook. Entrants are providing information to Sponsors and not to Facebook.