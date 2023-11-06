The Sweepstakes for Tickets to Billy Joel Concert at Madison Square Garden

Official Rules

November 6, 2023 – November 17, 2023

PRELIMINARY INFORMATION: NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. A purchase will not improve your chances of winning. Void outside the WVIT Geographic Viewing Area (defined below) and where prohibited. The Billy Joel at Madison Square Garden Sweepstakes (“Sweepstakes”) will begin on November 6, 2023 at 5:00 A.M. ET and end on November 17, 2023 at 10:00 P.M. ET (“Sweepstakes Period”). All times in the Sweepstakes refer to Eastern Time (“ET”). Odds of winning depend upon the number of eligible Entries (as defined below) received. Sweepstakes is subject to all applicable federal, state and local laws. PRIZE (AS DEFINED BELOW) DOES NOT INCLUDE ACCOMMODATIONS, PARKING OR TRANSPORTATION BEYOND THAT SPECIFIED BELOW.

ELIGIBILITY: Open only to permanent, legal United States residents who are physically residing in the state of Connecticut (“the WVIT terrestrial Geographic Viewing Area”) and who are (18) years of age or older as of the start of the Sweepstakes Period. Officers, directors, and employees of Sweepstakes Entities (as defined below), members of these persons’ immediate families (spouses and/or parents, children, and siblings, and each of their respective spouses, regardless of where they reside), and/or persons living in the same households as these persons (whether or not related thereto) are not eligible to enter or win the Sweepstakes. Sweepstakes Entities, as referenced herein, shall include WVIT, 1422 New Britain Avenue, West Hartford, CT 06110, NBCUniversal Media, LLC, 30 Rockefeller Plaza, New York, NY 10112, Entertainment Marketing Group, 1750 Ocean Park Blvd., Suite 204 Santa Monica, CA 90405 (“Prize Provider”), and each of their respective parent, subsidiary, and affiliate companies, and administrative, advertising, and promotion agencies, and any other entity involved in the development, administration, promotion, or implementation of the Sweepstakes.

TO ENTER: To enter the Sweepstakes, during the Sweepstakes Period, visit https://www.nbcconnecticut.com/on-air/contestsand https://www.facebook.com/NBCConnecticut (the “Website”), click on the Sweepstakes link, and follow the provided instructions to complete and thereafter submit the entry form, which includes your full name, email address, and telephone number (the “Entry”).

If you choose to submit your Entry via your web-enabled mobile device, data rates may apply. See your wireless service provider for details on rates and capabilities. All Entries become the property of and will not be acknowledged.

After submitting your Entry, you will receive a pop-up box allowing an additional Entry into the Sweepstakes ("Bonus Entry"). To receive a Bonus Entry, during the Sweepstakes Period, follow the instructions in the pop-up box to receive the following Bonus Entry: one (1) Bonus Entry for following NBC Connecticut on Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/nbcconnecticut and one (1) Bonus Entry for following NBC Connecticut on Twitter (https://twitter.com/NBCConnecticut. If you are already a follower of such Instagram or Twitter account, you will receive the applicable Bonus Entry by following the instructions provided in the pop-up box. Each Bonus Entry can only be redeemed one (1) time during the Sweepstakes Period for a total of up to two (2) Bonus Entries per person during the Sweepstakes Period.

Limit one (1) Entry per person per day during the Sweepstakes Period and up to two (2) Bonus Entries for a total of up to fourteen (14) Entries per person during the Sweepstakes Period. Multiple Entries received from any person beyond this limit will void all such additional

Entries. Entries generated by a script, macro, or other automated means or by any means that subverts the entry process will be disqualified. Entries must be received before November 17, 2023 at 10:00 P.M. ET to be eligible for the Sweepstakes. Sponsors’ computer shall be the official timekeeper for all matters related to this Sweepstakes. Entries that are incomplete, garbled, corrupted, fraudulent, or unintelligible for any reason, including, but not limited to, computer or network malfunction or congestion, are void and will not be accepted. In case of a dispute over the identity of an entrant, the authorized account holder of the used to enter will be deemed to be the entrant. “Authorized account holder” of an email address is defined as the person who is assigned to an email address by an Internet access provider, online service provider or other organization that is responsible for assigning email addresses for the domain associated with the email address submitted at the time of Entry. Entry constitutes permission (except where prohibited by law) to use entrant’s name, state, likeness, image, and/or voice for purposes of advertising, promotion, and publicity in any and all media now or hereafter known, throughout the world in perpetuity, without additional compensation, notification, permission, or approval.

PRIVACY: Entrants will have the opportunity to receive information from and selected partners by checking the appropriate box(es). If, at any time, you no longer wish to receive materials from or our partners, please go to our privacy policy, located at https://www.nbcuniversal.com/privacy, or the applicable partner’s privacy policy and follow the procedures indicated.

WINNER SELECTION AND NOTIFICATION: On or about November 20, 2023, one potential (1) grand prize winner (“Grand Prize Winner”) and five (5) potential first prize winners (collectively, “First Prize Winners”, each a “First Prize Winner”) will be selected in a random drawing by representatives of from all eligible Entries received during the Sweepstakes Period. Grand Prize Winner and First Prize Winners may collectively be referred to herein as “Winner” or “Winners”. Sponsors will make two (2) attempts to notify potential Winners at the phone number and/or email address submitted at the time of Entry. Sponsors may share potential Winner’s name and contact information with Sweepstakes Entities and/or , as applicable, if necessary. Potential Winner(s) may be required to execute and return an affidavit of eligibility, release of liability, and, except where prohibited, publicity release (collectively, “Sweepstakes Documents”) within two (2) days of such notification. Noncompliance within this time period will result in disqualification, and, at sole discretion an alternate potential Winner may be selected from the remaining eligible Entries. If any potential Winner cannot be reached, is found to be ineligible, cannot or does not comply with these Official Rules, or if Prize (as defined below) or Prize notification is returned as undeliverable, such potential Winner will be disqualified and time permitting, at the sole discretion, an alternate potential Winner may be selected from the remaining eligible Entries.

PRIZE: There will be a total of six Prizes awarded and they consist of five (5) First Place Prizes (“First Place Prizes”) and one (1) Grand Prize (“Grand Prize”). Each First Place Prize is one (1) Billy Joel LP album on vinyl. The estimated retail value (“ERV”) of each First Place Prize is $25.00 and the total ERV of the First Place Prizes is $125.00. The Grand Prize consists of the following: one (1) Billy Joel Box Set of the LP albums Billy Joel: The Vinyl Collection, Volume 2, two (2) round trip, Amtrak train tickets, from Hartford, CT (train station location will be at the sole discretion of the Prize Providers) to New York City, New York (train station location will be at the sole discretion of the Prize Providers), one (1) night, double occupancy hotel stay in New York City, NY (hotel and location at the sole discretion of the Prize Providers) that must be on the same date as the date of the Concert described above, and two (2) tickets (seating and location to be determined in the sole discretion of the Prize Providers) to the concert of Billy Joel at Madison Square Garden on one of the following dates: January 11, 2024 • February 9, 2024 • March 28, 2024 • April 26, 2024; (2) tickets to see Billy Joel at Madison Square Garden. The total ERV of the Grand Prize is $1919.00. The total ERV of all Prizes is two thousand and dollars ($2,084).

If Winner chooses to with fewer than one (1) , or no, Guest, the remaining elements of Prize shall constitute full satisfaction of Prize obligation to Winner and no additional compensation will be awarded. , if any, may be required to execute and return releases of liability and, where legal, publicity releases (collectively, “Guest Documents”), which must be returned with the Sweepstakes Documents, or Guest portion of the Prize will be forfeited.

Prize does not include incidental charges, extras, and/or gratuities. Prize does not include alcohol. Additional restrictions may apply. Reservations are subject to availability. Prize is subject to blackout dates, including holiday days, and other dates as determined in the sole discretion of the sole discretion.

Grand Prize Winner must redeem the train travel, concert tickets and hotel stay on one of the below days : January 11, 2024 • February 9, 2024 • March 28, 2024 • April 26, 2024 (or on such other date designated in sole discretion) or Prize will be forfeited. Travel arrangements must be made through Prize Provider, agents, and has no choice of carrier. Certain travel restrictions and blackout dates may apply. have the right in sole discretion to substitute ground transportation for air transportation depending on Winner’s place of residence. Winner and Guests must travel together on the same itinerary, including the same departure date, destination and return date, and must have valid travel documents (e.g., valid government issued photo ID and/or passport) prior to departure, and failure to do so will result in forfeiture of Prize. will not replace any lost or stolen tickets, travel vouchers or certificates. Once travel commences, no unscheduled stopovers are permitted; if an unscheduled stopover occurs, full fare will be charged from stopover point for the remaining segments, including return, of the Trip. are not liable for any expenses incurred as a consequence of flight cancellation/delay. Trip may not be combined with any other offer and travel may not qualify for frequent flyer miles. All travel and lodging will be at the risk of Winner. Winner is solely responsible for all expenses and costs associated with acceptance and/or use of Prize not specifically stated herein as being awarded, including, without limitation, any and all taxes and other expenses, costs, or fees associated with the acceptance and/or use of Prize, travel insurance, ground transportation, security and airport fees, taxes, insurance, gasoline, meals, gratuities, and souvenirs. shall have the right, but not the obligation, to make any deductions and withholdings that deem necessary or desirable under applicable federal, state and local tax laws, rules, regulations, codes or ordinances.

Winner must be able to attend Event on January 11, 2024 • February 9, 2024 • March 28, 2024 • April 26, 2024, or Prize will be forfeited. Each Winner must be able to attend Event that corresponds to his/her Prize, or Prize will be forfeited. shall have no responsibility or liability for cancellations, delays, or any other change by any company or person providing any element of Prize due to reasons beyond control and are not responsible or liable for any expenses incurred as a consequence thereof. Date and/or time of Event is subject to change. Event is subject to cancellation. Winner and Guests must comply with all applicable venue rules and regulations in connection with Prize.

All parts of the Prize are subject to availability, and subject to change or cancellation without written notice or warning. Should an act of God, hurricane, war, fire, riot, earthquake, act of public enemies, actions of governmental authorities, epidemics, pandemics and the spread of infectious diseases, including without limitation COVID-19 (as defined by the World Health Organization and any of the strains, variants or mutations thereof), and any related governmental or judicial actions, including but not limited to travel restrictions, taken in connection with, or as a response to, any

such event, or any other event beyond the reasonable control of a party, whether or not existing, known, foreseen or foreseeable at the time this Sweepstakes occurs, render the redemption or fulfillment of all or a portion of the Prize delayed, hindered, adversely affected, impracticable, or impossible, in sole and absolute discretion, the right to evaluate, make modifications to, and restructure the redemption and fulfillment processes and timelines for the Prize, or portion thereof, that are responsible for, which may include, but is not limited to, providing additional time for redemption and/or fulfillment. may modify and/or restructure the Prize or portions thereof to comply with government orders or guidelines and health and safety requirements. In addition, Winner should be aware of and comply with government guidelines regarding travel restrictions and mandatory quarantines before traveling. Should the Prize, or a portion thereof, become unavailable shall make reasonable efforts to provide Winner with substitute experiences and/or items of a similar nature and value for that portion of the Prize that is unavailable. If no substitute prizing is reasonably available then the remaining components, if any, of the Prize shall constitute full satisfaction of Prize obligation to Winner, and no other or additional compensation will be awarded.

Prize fulfillment and related activities will take place on a date and time designated by Sponsor and only when and in a manner that it is safe to do so, as determined in sole discretion in consultation with appropriate health and safety experts. Winner must follow all instructions given by representatives of at all times.

In connection with any visit to any location in connection with the Prize, please be advised that policies, CDC guidelines, and the recommendations of health officials must be followed. Please note that any public location where people are present provides an inherent risk of exposure to COVID-19, and cannot guarantee that any person will not be exposed during a visit.

If required, Winner must cooperate with inquiries related to public health matters and follow related rules and processes, including, but not limited to, disclosures or processes recommended or required by public health authorities to protect the health and safety of Winner and others. Winner may be subject to health screenings (which may include, but are not limited to, temperature checks, symptom screening, lab testing, and/or other medical exams) to be conducted by or designee(s) prior to or during the fulfillment of the Prize and related activities. Failure to fully comply with requests or requirements may result in forfeiture of the Prize or portions thereof, as determined in discretion.

During a period starting approximately four (4) weeks before participation in activities related to the Prize and ending approximately four (4) weeks after participation in the last of such activities (such period(s) subject to change based on medical guidance, and/or policy guidance), Winner may be required to inform , upon request, about matters relating to communicable illnesses and safe fulfillment of the Prize and related activities, including, without limitation: (a) medical symptoms; (b) travel history; (c) recent contact with others who have displayed symptoms of or have otherwise been confirmed to have a communicable illness; and (d) active public health orders issued by a civil authority or any similar public health mandate (e.g., order to quarantine, order to stay at home, order to disclose communicable illness) to which Winner subject.

CONDITIONS: By entering the Sweepstakes, each entrant agrees for entrant and for entrant’s heirs, executors, and administrators (a) to release and hold harmless Sweepstakes Entities and each of their respective officers, directors, agents, and employees (collectively, “Released Parties”) from any liability, illness, injury, death, loss, litigation, or damage that may occur, directly or indirectly, whether caused by negligence or not, from such entrant’s participation in the

Sweepstakes and/or entrant’s acceptance, possession, use, or misuse of Prize or any portion thereof (including any travel related thereto); (b) to indemnify Released Parties from any and all liability resulting or arising from the Sweepstakes and to hereby acknowledge that Released Parties have neither made nor are in any manner responsible or liable for any warranty, representation, or guarantee, express or implied, in fact or in law, relative to Prize, including express warranties provided exclusively by prize supplier that are sent along with Prize; (c) if selected as a Winner, to the posting of such entrant’s name on the and the use by Released Parties of such name, city, state, likeness, image, and/or voice for purposes of advertising, promotion, and publicity in any and all media now or hereafter known, throughout the world in perpetuity, without additional compensation, notification, permission, or approval, and, upon request, to the giving of consent, in writing, to such use; and (d) to be bound by these Official Rules and to waive any right to claim any ambiguity or error therein or in the Sweepstakes itself, and to be bound by all decisions of the , which are binding and final. Failure to comply with these conditions may result in disqualification from the Sweepstakes at sole discretion.

ADDITIONAL TERMS: the right to permanently disqualify from any promotion any person they believe has intentionally violated these Official Rules. Any attempt to deliberately damage the Sweepstakes or the operation thereof is unlawful and subject to legal action by , who may seek damages to the fullest extent permitted by law. The failure of to comply with any provision of these Official Rules due to an act of God, hurricane, war, fire, riot, earthquake, terrorism, act of public enemies, actions of governmental authorities outside of the control of (excepting compliance with applicable codes and regulations), or other “force majeure” event will not be considered a breach of these Official Rules. Released Parties assume no responsibility for any injury or damage to entrants’ or to any other person’s computer relating to or resulting from entering or downloading materials or software in connection with the Sweepstakes. Released Parties are not responsible for telecommunications, network, electronic, technical, or computer failures of any kind; for inaccurate transcription of Entry information; for errors in any promotional or marketing materials or in these Official Rules; for any human or electronic error; or for Entries that are stolen, misdirected, garbled, delayed, lost, late, damaged, or returned. the right to cancel, modify, or suspend the Sweepstakes or any element thereof (including, without limitation, these Official Rules) without notice in any manner and for any reason (including, without limitation, in the event of any unanticipated occurrence that is not fully addressed in these Official Rules). In the event of cancellation, modification, or suspension, the right to select in a random drawing from among all eligible, non-suspect Entries received prior to the time of the event warranting such cancellation, modification, or suspension. Notice of such cancellation, modification, or suspension will be posted on the . may prohibit any Entrant or potential entrant from participating in the Sweepstakes, if such Entrant or potential entrant shows a disregard for these Official Rules; acts with an intent to annoy, abuse, threaten, or harass any other Entrant, , or agents or representatives; or behaves in any other disruptive manner (as determined in sole discretion). the right to modify these Official Rules for clarification purposes without materially affecting the terms and conditions of the Sweepstakes.

DISPUTES: THE SWEEPSTAKES IS GOVERNED BY, AND WILL BE CONSTRUED IN ACCORDANCE WITH, THE LAWS OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK, AND THE FORUM AND VENUE FOR ANY DISPUTE SHALL BE IN NEW YORK COUNTY. IF THE CONTROVERSY OR CLAIM IS NOT OTHERWISE RESOLVED THROUGH DIRECT DISCUSSIONS OR MEDIATION, IT SHALL THEN BE RESOLVED BY FINAL AND BINDING ARBITRATION ADMINISTERED BY JUDICIAL ARBITRATION AND MEDIATION SERVICES, INC., IN ACCORDANCE WITH ITS STREAMLINED ARBITRATION RULES AND PROCEDURES OR SUBSEQUENT VERSIONS THEREOF (“JAMS RULES”). THE JAMS RULES FOR SELECTION OF AN ARBITRATOR SHALL BE FOLLOWED, EXCEPT THAT THE

ARBITRATOR SHALL BE EXPERIENCED AND LICENSED TO PRACTICE LAW IN NEW YORK. ALL PROCEEDINGS BROUGHT PURSUANT TO THIS PARAGRAPH WILL BE CONDUCTED IN THE COUNTY OF NEW YORK. THE REMEDY FOR ANY CLAIM SHALL BE LIMITED TO ACTUAL DAMAGES, AND IN NO EVENT SHALL ANY PARTY BE ENTITLED TO RECOVER PUNITIVE, EXEMPLARY, CONSEQUENTIAL, OR INCIDENTAL DAMAGES, INCLUDING ATTORNEY’S FEES OR OTHER SUCH RELATED COSTS OF BRINGING A CLAIM, OR TO RESCIND THIS AGREEMENT OR SEEK INJUNCTIVE OR ANY OTHER EQUITABLE RELIEF.

WINNER ANNOUNCEMENT: For the names of the Winners, available after December 22, 2023, send a self-addressed, stamped envelope to be received by February 22, 2023 to: Billy Joel at Madison Square Garden Sweepstakes, 1422 New Britain Avenue, West Hartford, CT 06110, Attn: Davon Crawley.