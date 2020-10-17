taste of today

Apple Butter

NBC Universal, Inc.

Chef Chris Prosperi shares his recipe for making apple butter.

These are the ingredients needed:

  • 8 Granny Smith apples
  • 1 cup of sugar
  • 1 cup of water
  • 1/2 cup of cider vinegar
  • 1 tablespoon of curry powder
  • a pinch of Kosher salt

To make:

Taste Of Today

taste of today 2 hours ago

Taste of Today: Apple Butter

Peel and core apples and cut into large chunks. Place in a heavy bottom pot and add the sugar, water, cider vinegar, curry powder and a pinch of Kosher salt.

Cook over medium-high heat for about 10 minutes or until the apples are soft and falling apart.

Transfer to the bowl of a food processor fitted with a blade and puree until smooth.

Place in a clean bowl and refrigerate until cool.

This recipe makes about four cups of apple butter.

This article tagged under:

taste of todaychef chris prosperiApple Butter
Coronavirus Pandemic Back To School Local Kids Connection NBCLX U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Entertainment CT Live Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Video Traffic
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us