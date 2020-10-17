Chef Chris Prosperi shares his recipe for making apple butter.

These are the ingredients needed:

8 Granny Smith apples

1 cup of sugar

1 cup of water

1/2 cup of cider vinegar

1 tablespoon of curry powder

a pinch of Kosher salt

To make:

Peel and core apples and cut into large chunks. Place in a heavy bottom pot and add the sugar, water, cider vinegar, curry powder and a pinch of Kosher salt.

Cook over medium-high heat for about 10 minutes or until the apples are soft and falling apart.

Transfer to the bowl of a food processor fitted with a blade and puree until smooth.

Place in a clean bowl and refrigerate until cool.

This recipe makes about four cups of apple butter.