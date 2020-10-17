Chef Chris Prosperi shares his recipe for making apple butter.
These are the ingredients needed:
- 8 Granny Smith apples
- 1 cup of sugar
- 1 cup of water
- 1/2 cup of cider vinegar
- 1 tablespoon of curry powder
- a pinch of Kosher salt
To make:
Taste Of Today
Peel and core apples and cut into large chunks. Place in a heavy bottom pot and add the sugar, water, cider vinegar, curry powder and a pinch of Kosher salt.
Cook over medium-high heat for about 10 minutes or until the apples are soft and falling apart.
Transfer to the bowl of a food processor fitted with a blade and puree until smooth.
Place in a clean bowl and refrigerate until cool.
This recipe makes about four cups of apple butter.