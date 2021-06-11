Chef Chris Prosperi shares his favorite recipe for an Asian Cucumber Salad.

Ingredients:

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

3 – large cucumbers cut in half lengthwise and sliced

1 teaspoon kosher salt

1 cup thinly sliced red onion

2 tablespoons chopped fresh cilantro

1 tablespoon toasted sesame seeds

1 tablespoon toasted sesame oil

1 teaspoon lime juice

2 tablespoon soy sauce

1 teaspoon sugar

Instructions:

Place the sliced cucumber in a bowl and toss with 1 teaspoon kosher salt. Let sit for 20 minutes then drain well.

Place the cucumber slices back in the bowl and mix with sliced red onion, chopped cilantro, toasted sesame seeds, sesame oil, lime juice, and soy sauce.

Adjust seasoning to taste with the 1 teaspoon sugar. Place in serving bowl and chill until ready to serve.

This recipe makes about 1 quart.