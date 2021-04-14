taste of today

Asparagus and Orzo Pasta Salad

Chef Chris Prosperi

Chef Chris Prosperi shares his favorite recipe for asparagus and orzo pasta salad.

Ingredients:

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.
  • 1 cup of orzo pasta, cooked in boiling salted water, drained and set in refrigerator
  • 1/4 cup plus 2 tablespoons of olive oil
  • 1 bunch of asparagus, washed with the ends snipped and cut into 1.5-2 inch pieces
  • 1/4 teaspoon of chili pepper flakes
  • Juice of 2 lemons (about 1/4 cup)
  • 2 teaspoons of dijon mustard
  • 1/2 teaspoon of salt
  • 1/2 teaspoon of pepper
  • 1 tablespoon of honey
  • 1/4 cup of olive oil
  • 1/2 cup of crumbled feta cheese
  • 2 tablespoons of chopped chives
  • 1/4 cup of sunflower seeds

Instructions:

Local

Norwalk 17 mins ago

Woman Suffers Life-Threatening Injuries After Crash on Merritt Parkway in Norwalk

west haven 1 hour ago

SILVER ALERT: 2-Year-Old Girl Reported Missing From West Haven

Cook and reserve the pasta.

On medium-high heat, place 2 tablespoons of oil in a large saute pan. When warm, add the asparagus and chili pepper flakes. Cook for 2-3 minutes or until slightly browned then set aside.

Place the lemon juice, mustard, salt, pepper and honey in a large mixing bowl. Whisk together or stir vigorously with a fork.

Slowly add the olive oil while mixing to create a thick dressing.

Add the cooked orzo pasta, feta cheese, cooked asparagus, chives and sunflower seeds. Mix well.

Taste and adjust seasonings with salt and pepper, if needed.

This recipe makes 6 to 8 servings.

This article tagged under:

taste of todayrecipechef chris prosperiasparagus and orzo pasta salad
Top Video CT COVID Vaccine Latest Local Only in Connecticut NBCLX U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us