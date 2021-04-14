Chef Chris Prosperi shares his favorite recipe for asparagus and orzo pasta salad.
Ingredients:
- 1 cup of orzo pasta, cooked in boiling salted water, drained and set in refrigerator
- 1/4 cup plus 2 tablespoons of olive oil
- 1 bunch of asparagus, washed with the ends snipped and cut into 1.5-2 inch pieces
- 1/4 teaspoon of chili pepper flakes
- Juice of 2 lemons (about 1/4 cup)
- 2 teaspoons of dijon mustard
- 1/2 teaspoon of salt
- 1/2 teaspoon of pepper
- 1 tablespoon of honey
- 1/4 cup of olive oil
- 1/2 cup of crumbled feta cheese
- 2 tablespoons of chopped chives
- 1/4 cup of sunflower seeds
Instructions:
Cook and reserve the pasta.
On medium-high heat, place 2 tablespoons of oil in a large saute pan. When warm, add the asparagus and chili pepper flakes. Cook for 2-3 minutes or until slightly browned then set aside.
Place the lemon juice, mustard, salt, pepper and honey in a large mixing bowl. Whisk together or stir vigorously with a fork.
Slowly add the olive oil while mixing to create a thick dressing.
Add the cooked orzo pasta, feta cheese, cooked asparagus, chives and sunflower seeds. Mix well.
Taste and adjust seasonings with salt and pepper, if needed.
This recipe makes 6 to 8 servings.