Chef Chris Prosperi shares his favorite recipe for asparagus and orzo pasta salad.

Ingredients:

1 cup of orzo pasta, cooked in boiling salted water, drained and set in refrigerator

1/4 cup plus 2 tablespoons of olive oil

1 bunch of asparagus, washed with the ends snipped and cut into 1.5-2 inch pieces

1/4 teaspoon of chili pepper flakes

Juice of 2 lemons (about 1/4 cup)

2 teaspoons of dijon mustard

1/2 teaspoon of salt

1/2 teaspoon of pepper

1 tablespoon of honey

1/4 cup of olive oil

1/2 cup of crumbled feta cheese

2 tablespoons of chopped chives

1/4 cup of sunflower seeds

Instructions:

Cook and reserve the pasta.

On medium-high heat, place 2 tablespoons of oil in a large saute pan. When warm, add the asparagus and chili pepper flakes. Cook for 2-3 minutes or until slightly browned then set aside.

Place the lemon juice, mustard, salt, pepper and honey in a large mixing bowl. Whisk together or stir vigorously with a fork.

Slowly add the olive oil while mixing to create a thick dressing.

Add the cooked orzo pasta, feta cheese, cooked asparagus, chives and sunflower seeds. Mix well.

Taste and adjust seasonings with salt and pepper, if needed.

This recipe makes 6 to 8 servings.