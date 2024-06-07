Bacon and caramelized onion potato salad

This recipe makes 4 to 6 servings.
Ingredients
- 2 pounds red potatoes, washed
- 1 tablespoon oil
- 4 strips bacon, chopped
- 2 cups onions, sliced
- 1 cup cider vinegar
- 2 tablespoons whole-grain mustard
- 4 cloves garlic, minced
- 1 teaspoon salt
- ½ teaspoon black pepper
- 2 tablespoons maple syrup
- 2 to 4 dashes hot sauce
- 1 bunch parsley, chopped
Instructions
- Place the potatoes in a large pot, then fill the pot with water until the potatoes are covered. Put the pot on a burner and turn the heat medium-high. Bring to a boil, then turn the heat down to a simmer. Cook the potatoes until fork-soft.
- Strain, set aside, and allow to cool. Then dice the potatoes and place in a large mixing bowl.
- In a medium frying pan over medium heat add the oil.
- Once warm, stir in the bacon and onion. Cook while stirring occasionally for five to eight minutes or until the onions are caramelized and browned. Pour in the vinegar and continue cooking until the liquid is reduced by half.
- Add the onion mixture to the bowl with the potatoes.
- Thoroughly combine, then incorporate the mustard, garlic, salt, pepper, maple syrup, hot sauce, and parsley.
- Serve as a side salad.