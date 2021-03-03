taste of today

Bacon and Maple Glazed Carrots

Chef Chris Prosperi

Chef Chris Prosperi shares his favorite recipe for bacon and maple glazed carrots.

Ingredients:

  • 4 cups of carrots cut into 3/4 inch pieces, blanched in boiling water for 2 minutes, drained and reserved
  • 4 strips of bacon
  • 1/4 cup of chicken broth
  • 2 tablespoons of maple syrup
  • 1/2 teaspoon of kosher salt

Instructions:

Taste Of Today

taste of today Feb 27

Creamy Spinach Pasta

taste of today Feb 24

Creamy Spinach Pasta

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Place bacon in a medium-sized pot and turn on to medium-high heat. Cook on both sides until crispy. Remove from pot and reserve.

Add the blanched carrots, chicken broth, maple syrup and kosher salt.

Bring to a simmer and cook until reduced to a light syrup consistency. Transfer to a serving bowl.

Take the reserved bacon and chop. Sprinkle on top and serve.

This recipe makes 6 to 8 servings.

This article tagged under:

taste of todayrecipechef chris prosperiglazed carrots
Top Video CT COVID Vaccine Latest Local Only in Connecticut NBCLX U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us