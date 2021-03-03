Chef Chris Prosperi shares his favorite recipe for bacon and maple glazed carrots.
Ingredients:
- 4 cups of carrots cut into 3/4 inch pieces, blanched in boiling water for 2 minutes, drained and reserved
- 4 strips of bacon
- 1/4 cup of chicken broth
- 2 tablespoons of maple syrup
- 1/2 teaspoon of kosher salt
Instructions:
Place bacon in a medium-sized pot and turn on to medium-high heat. Cook on both sides until crispy. Remove from pot and reserve.
Add the blanched carrots, chicken broth, maple syrup and kosher salt.
Bring to a simmer and cook until reduced to a light syrup consistency. Transfer to a serving bowl.
Take the reserved bacon and chop. Sprinkle on top and serve.
This recipe makes 6 to 8 servings.