Chef Chris Prosperi shares his favorite recipe for bacon and maple glazed carrots.

Ingredients:

4 cups of carrots cut into 3/4 inch pieces, blanched in boiling water for 2 minutes, drained and reserved

4 strips of bacon

1/4 cup of chicken broth

2 tablespoons of maple syrup

1/2 teaspoon of kosher salt

Instructions:

Place bacon in a medium-sized pot and turn on to medium-high heat. Cook on both sides until crispy. Remove from pot and reserve.

Add the blanched carrots, chicken broth, maple syrup and kosher salt.

Bring to a simmer and cook until reduced to a light syrup consistency. Transfer to a serving bowl.

Take the reserved bacon and chop. Sprinkle on top and serve.

This recipe makes 6 to 8 servings.