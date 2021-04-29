taste of today

BACON AND SOUR CREAM DIP

Chef Chris Prosperi shares his favorite recipe for bacon and sour cream dip.

Ingredients:

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.
  • 1 cup sour cream
  • 3 tablespoons tomato paste
  • 6 strips bacon, cooked, cooled and chopped
  • 2 to 4 dashes hot sauce
  • 1 bunch scallions, chopped

Instructions:

Taste Of Today

taste of today Apr 24

Taste of Today: Chicken With Pea and Bacon Pan Sauce

taste of today Apr 23

Chicken With Pea and Bacon Pan Sauce

Place the sour cream, tomato paste, bacon and hot sauce in the bowl of a food processor fitted with the metal chopped blade.

Turn on and puree until well blended. Add the chopped scallions and pulse a few times.

Transfer mixture to a serving bowl. Serve with your favorite chips, tortillas or pita.

This recipe makes about 1-1/4 cups.

This article tagged under:

taste of todayrecipechef chris prosperiham and black bean pasta
Top Video CT COVID Vaccine Latest Local Only in Connecticut NBCLX U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us