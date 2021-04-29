Chef Chris Prosperi shares his favorite recipe for bacon and sour cream dip.
Ingredients:
- 1 cup sour cream
- 3 tablespoons tomato paste
- 6 strips bacon, cooked, cooled and chopped
- 2 to 4 dashes hot sauce
- 1 bunch scallions, chopped
Instructions:
Place the sour cream, tomato paste, bacon and hot sauce in the bowl of a food processor fitted with the metal chopped blade.
Turn on and puree until well blended. Add the chopped scallions and pulse a few times.
Transfer mixture to a serving bowl. Serve with your favorite chips, tortillas or pita.
This recipe makes about 1-1/4 cups.