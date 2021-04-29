Chef Chris Prosperi shares his favorite recipe for bacon and sour cream dip.

Ingredients:

1 cup sour cream

3 tablespoons tomato paste

6 strips bacon, cooked, cooled and chopped

2 to 4 dashes hot sauce

1 bunch scallions, chopped

Instructions:

Place the sour cream, tomato paste, bacon and hot sauce in the bowl of a food processor fitted with the metal chopped blade.

Turn on and puree until well blended. Add the chopped scallions and pulse a few times.

Transfer mixture to a serving bowl. Serve with your favorite chips, tortillas or pita.

This recipe makes about 1-1/4 cups.