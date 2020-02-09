Bittersweet Chocolate Crème Brûlée

7 tablespoons unsalted butter - (1 stick minus 1 tablespoon)

3 ½ ounces bittersweet chocolate - chopped

¼ cup water

3 ½ tablespoons granulated sugar

2 large eggs

Preheat the oven to 275°F.

Melt the butter and chocolate over a simmering pot of water in a bowl large enough to accommodate the other remaining ingredients. Whisk smooth.

While the chocolate is melting, combine the water and sugar in a separate pot and bring to a gentle simmer, stirring to dissolve the sugar. Gradually add to the melted chocolate and whisk until smooth.

Add the eggs to the chocolate mixture one at a time while whisking. Whisk until smooth.

Divide the mixture among four shallow baking dishes, place in a casserole dish and add enough boiling water to come halfway up the sides of the baking dishes.

Bake in the oven for about 30 minutes or just until set. The custard should jiggle evenly. Remove from the oven and chill for at least 2 hours or overnight.

When ready to serve, sprinkle an even layer of sugar over the surface and using a torch or broiler, melt and caramelize the sugar until an even deep golden brown. Let cool 1 minute before serving. Serve with fresh fruit and enjoy!