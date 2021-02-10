Chef Chris Prosperi shares his favorite recipe for Bloody Mary shrimp.

Ingredients:

1 pound of shrimp

water for poaching shrimp

For the sauce:

2 cups of tomato juice

1 tablespoon of dijon mustard

1/2 cup of horseradish

2 teaspoons of Worcestershire sauce

2 tablespoons of lemon juice

1 teaspoon of sugar

1 teaspoon of salt

1 teaspoon of black pepper

1-3 dashes of hot sauce

To pickle onions:

1/2 cup of thinly-shredded onions

1/2 cup of white vinegar

Garnish

1/4 cup of vodka

Instructions:

Peel the shrimp and wash gently. Bring water to a boil in a medium-sized saucepan.

Plunge shrimp into the water and cook for one minute or until the shrimp turn pink and are cooked through.

Refrigerate the shrimp until ready to prepare the cocktail.

Make the sauce. Combine in a bowl two cups of tomato juice, the mustard, horseradish, Worcestershire sauce, lemon juice and seasonings. Set aside.

In a shallow plate, place the slivered onions. Top with white vinegar and marinate.

When ready to begin dinner, assemble the Bloody Mary shrimp.

Divide the cooked shrimp evenly among 10 martini glasses. Pour the Bloody Mary sauce over and around the shrimp in each of the glasses.

You can eyeball this, but try to apportion the sauce evently.

With your fingers, pinch up a bundle of the vinegared onion strips.

Gently shake to get rid of the excess vinegar and place the onion on top of the shrimp.

Drizzle 1 teaspoon of vodka over each cocktail glass and serve immediately.