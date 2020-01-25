- 6 strips of thick-cut bacon cooked, drained and chopped
- 4 cups of cherry or grape tomatoes, cut in half
- 1 cup of croutons
- 1/4 cup of small diced red onion
- 12 basil leaves, thinly sliced
- 2 tablespoons balsamic vinegar
- 2 teaspoons of extra virgin olive oil
- 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
- 1/4 teaspoon sugar
- A couple of grinds of fresh ground black pepper
- 1 head of lettuce, shredded
Place the chopped cooked bacon, tomato halves, croutons, small diced red onion, and basil in a medium mixing bowl and mix well.
Toss with the vinegar, olive oil, kosher salt, sugar and a couple of grinds of black pepper.
Taste and adjust seasoning with salt and sugar if needed.
Serve over shredded lettuce.