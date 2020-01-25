6 strips of thick-cut bacon cooked, drained and chopped

4 cups of cherry or grape tomatoes, cut in half

1 cup of croutons

1/4 cup of small diced red onion

12 basil leaves, thinly sliced

2 tablespoons balsamic vinegar

2 teaspoons of extra virgin olive oil

1/2 teaspoon kosher salt

1/4 teaspoon sugar

A couple of grinds of fresh ground black pepper

1 head of lettuce, shredded

Place the chopped cooked bacon, tomato halves, croutons, small diced red onion, and basil in a medium mixing bowl and mix well.

Toss with the vinegar, olive oil, kosher salt, sugar and a couple of grinds of black pepper.

Taste and adjust seasoning with salt and sugar if needed.

Serve over shredded lettuce.