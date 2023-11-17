Brussels and beans

This recipe makes four to six servings.
Ingredients
- 1 quart Brussels sprouts, quartered
- 2 tablespoons olive oil
- 1 teaspoon curry powder
- ½ teaspoon kosher salt
- ¼ cup balsamic vinegar
- One 14-ounce can cannellini beans, drained
- 1 ½ cups red onion, diced
- 4 cloves garlic, sliced
- ¼ cup Kalamata olives, halved
Instructions
Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.
- Preheat the oven to 450 degrees. In a large mixing bowl, combine the Brussels sprouts, olive oil, curry, salt, vinegar and beans. Once integrated, place on half of a sheet or roasting pan.
- In the same bowl, toss together the onions, garlic and olives. Place this mixture on the opposite side of the pan, then place in the preheated oven.
- Cook for 12 to 15 minutes or until the vegetables are nicely browned. Remove from oven, then transfer the Brussels sprouts and beans to a serving bowl.
- Mix in the onion and olive mixture to taste.