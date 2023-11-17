taste of today

Brussels and beans

Brussels Sprouts
Metro Bis

This recipe makes four to six servings.

Ingredients

  • 1 quart Brussels sprouts, quartered
  • 2 tablespoons olive oil
  • 1 teaspoon curry powder
  • ½ teaspoon kosher salt
  • ¼ cup balsamic vinegar
  • One 14-ounce can cannellini beans, drained
  • 1 ½ cups red onion, diced
  • 4 cloves garlic, sliced
  • ¼ cup Kalamata olives, halved

Instructions

  1. Preheat the oven to 450 degrees. In a large mixing bowl, combine the Brussels sprouts, olive oil, curry, salt, vinegar and beans. Once integrated, place on half of a sheet or roasting pan.
  2. In the same bowl, toss together the onions, garlic and olives. Place this mixture on the opposite side of the pan, then place in the preheated oven.
  3. Cook for 12 to 15 minutes or until the vegetables are nicely browned. Remove from oven, then transfer the Brussels sprouts and beans to a serving bowl.
  4. Mix in the onion and olive mixture to taste.

