Brussels Sprout & Mushroom Pasta

Chef Chris Prosperi shares his favorite recipe for Brussels sprout and mushroom pasta.

Ingredients:

1 pound of orecchiette pasta, cooked in boiling salted water until al dente. Reserve 2 cups of cooking liquid then drain and set aside.

2 tablespoons of olive oil

1 small onion, chopped

1 8-ounce package mushrooms, sliced

3 cloves garlic, sliced

1 container of Brussels sprouts, sliced

1 cup of dried cranberries

1/4 cup of cream cheese

2 tablespoons of honey

1 tablespoon of cider vinegar

1/2 to 1 cup of parmesan cheese

salt and pepper to taste

Instructions:

Cook and reserve the pasta and cooking liquid. In a large pot on high heat, add the oil and onions.

Stir often while cooking for 5 to 8 minutes or until caramelized and light brown. Then add the mushrooms while cooking for another 2 to 3 minutes.

Add the garlic and cook for 1 minute.

Stir in the Brussels sprouts, cranberries and 1 cup of the reserved cooking liquid.

Incorporate the cream cheese to form a creamy sauce for the pasta. Mix in the honey, cider vinegar and pasta.

Add additional cooking liquid if there isn't enough sauce to fully coat the pasta.

Add the salt and parmesan cheese. Continue stirring until the pasta is warm then serve immediately with additional parmesan cheese on the side, if desired.

This recipe makes four to six servings.